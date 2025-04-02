REPKON USA Announces Acquisition Of General Dynamics Ordnance And Tactical Systems Garland Operations, Expanding Its Capabilities In Defense And Aerospace Manufacturing.

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This strategic acquisition by REPKON USA provides us with a large-scale heavy manufacturing footprint where we can implement advanced manufacturing techniques. The personnel and staff at the Garland Operations facility are exceptional and we are thrilled to bring them into REPKON USA.

This acquisition is one of several recent strategic moves and awards for REPKON USA as it plays a key role in modernizing and strengthening the U.S. and European defense industrial bases. The company recently announced that it is adding significant engineering and program management strength through its acquisition of McCormick Stevenson Corporation. That acquisition is expected to close in May. REPKON USA was also named as a key partner in a strategic Memorandum of Understanding with BAE Systems UK and Repkon Holdings A.S (Türkiye) relating to munitions and energetics that was signed at the International Defense Exposition (IDEX) in UAE in February. With the addition of significant manufacturing capability at the Garland Operations facility, REPKON USA is poised to play a key role in the U.S. and NATO national defense industrial bases.

In November 2024, REPKON USA was awarded a $435M contract to construct the first TNT production facility in the US in several decades in Graham, Kentucky. The company was also recently awarded a contract to design and build a production line for 155mm artillery combustible cartridge cases in Texarkana, Texas.

About REPKON USA

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, REPKON USA Holdings, Inc. is a leader in advanced metal formation and manufacturing, and chemical energetics production. REPKON USA has approximately 400 employees with locations in Florida, Kentucky, and Texas.

