Moph Highlights Importance Of Support For Individuals With ASD

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Qatar marked the World Autism Awareness Day yesterday under this year's theme, 'Advancing Neurodiversity' and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has highlighted that comprehensive support plan begins with early detection followed by diagnosis, rehabilitation, and integration into education and community life, leading eventually to employment.

“This World Autism Awareness Day, we reaffirm our commitment to building a more understanding, accepting, and supportive society. Creating meaningful change begins with early identification, which plays a vital role in ensuring individuals with autism receive the care they need. With the right support at the right time, every individual can reach their full potential,” the Ministry said on X platform.

“Let's promote inclusivity and support for individuals with Autism. Social and vocational integration is the gateway to a supportive community for Autism,” it added.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition which appears at the early childhood stage regardless of the gender, race or social or financial status of the person. However, it is a lifetime condition.

This year's World Autism Awareness Day theme highlights the connection between neurodiversity and global sustainability initiatives, demonstrating how inclusive policies and practices can foster positive changes for autistic individuals around the world and aid in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The day also highlights the need for early diagnosis and intervention, which can significantly improve the quality of life for autistic individuals.

The theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2025 is“Advancing Neurodiversity and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).” This theme highlights the connection between neurodiversity and global sustainability initiatives, demonstrating how inclusive policies and practices can foster positive changes for autistic individuals around the world and aid in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The day also highlights the need for early diagnosis and intervention, which can significantly improve the quality of life for autistic individuals. World Autism Awareness Day also celebrates unique strengths of individuals with autism.

It serves as a reminder for society to build an environment where autistic individuals can lead happy lives. It encourages society to learn more about the condition, dispel myths, and combat stigma.