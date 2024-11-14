INDIGO Biosciences Launches Family Of FGFR4 Reporter Assays For Accelerated Cancer And Muscle Disease Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- INDIGO Biosciences, a leader in cell-based assay solutions, has announced launch of its complete FGFR4 Reporter Assay family, including the newly developed FGFR4, FGFR4/α-Klotho , and FGFR4/β-Klotho Reporter Assays. This suite of assays empowers researchers to explore the complexities of FGFR4 signaling pathways and receptor interactions to accelerate drug discovery aimed at treating cancers, muscle disorders, and other FGFR4-related conditions.“With the FGFR4 pathway increasingly recognized as a key target in cancer and muscle disease therapeutics, we're excited to offer this cohesive family of FGFR4 assays,” said Dr. Jack Vanden Heuvel, Chief Scientific Officer at INDIGO Biosciences.“The release of INDIGO's FGFR4, FGFR4/α-Klotho, and FGFR4/β-Klotho Reporter Assays provides researchers with a toolkit for examining both FGFR4 alone and in conjunction with its co-receptors, offering critical insights that support the development of highly targeted therapies.”Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 4 (FGFR4) and its co-receptors, α-Klotho and β-Klotho are implicated in a range of physiological processes including cell proliferation, muscle differentiation, and tissue development. Dysregulated FGFR4 signaling is linked to various cancers, muscle conditions, and liver diseases, highlighting its relevance as a therapeutic target. INDIGO's FGFR4 assay family enables researchers to investigate how potential drug compounds interact with FGFR4 alone or as part of a more complex receptor system, advancing the discovery of treatments tailored to FGFR4-related diseases.Each assay in the FGFR4 family of reporter assays is engineered to express functional FGFR4 receptors and include an optimized luciferase reporter system. This setup allows scientists to screen compounds that may act as FGFR4 agonists, antagonists, or modulators with high specificity and sensitivity, facilitating drug discovery across a wide range of disease states."At INDIGO, our mission is to equip researchers with the tools to make rapid, meaningful advancements in their research," added Vanden Heuvel. "Our FGFR4 family of assays not only streamline the process of screening compounds for FGFR4 interactions but also generate high-quality data that can directly inform therapeutic development."Each assay kit in INDIGO's FGFR4 family comes complete with all materials needed to perform the assay, including cryopreserved optimized reporter cells, media for recovering the cryopreserved cells and diluting test samples, a reference compound, luciferase detection reagent, a cell culture-ready assay plate, and a detailed protocol. By providing all necessary reagents in a single, easy-to-use kit, INDIGO enables researchers to generate high-quality data quickly and efficiently, without the need for labor-intensive cell culture work or assay optimization.What sets INDIGO's assay kits apart is their proprietary CryoMiteTM cryo-preservation process. This innovative technology eliminates the need for weeks of cell culture work, allowing researchers to immediately dispense healthy, division-competent reporter cells into assay-ready plates. The process streamlines the workflow, requiring no intermediate steps such as cell rinsing, viability checks, or titer adjustments. Researchers simply thaw the cells, plate them, add test compounds and detection reagents, and obtain results in as little as 24 hours.INDIGO's FGFR4, FGFR4/α-Klotho, and FGFR4/β-Klotho assays are available as all-inclusive kits in 96-well, 3x32-well, and 384-well formats. Additionally, bulk volumes of assay reagents are available to accommodate high-throughput screening needs.Researchers can also utilize INDIGO's assay services for the convenient and cost-effective outsourcing of their FGFR4-related studies, ensuring access to high-quality data without the need for extensive in-house resources.For more information about INDIGO's Human Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor 4 (FGFR4) Reporter Assay and other products and services, visit .

