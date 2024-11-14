Russia Trying To Dictate Terms Of Peace Talks With Ukraine Ahead Of Trump's Inauguration - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Kremlin is already trying to dictate the terms of any potential peace talks with Ukraine to end the war ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank said this in a new report , according to Ukrinform.

"The manner in which the Kremlin is trying to set its terms for negotiations strongly signals that Russia's objectives remain unchanged and still amount to full Ukrainian capitulation. The Kremlin does not appear any more willing to make concessions to the incoming administration than it was to the current administration," ISW analysts said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova claimed on November 13 that Western officials are lying about their interest in peace in Ukraine and that "peace" can only be achieved when the West stops providing military assistance to Ukraine.

Biden administration to provide significant military support to Ukraine before end of his term - Sybiha

"Zakharova's statement indicates that Russia continues to assert that the West must end all provisions of military assistance to Ukraine as a prerequisite for peace negotiations," the analysts added.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also claimed on November 13 that the start of Trump's presidency would not fundamentally change the U.S. position on Ukraine and that any proposals to freeze the frontline are "even worse" than the Russia-favorable Minsk Agreements that followed Russia's first invasion of Ukraine in 2014.