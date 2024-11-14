Two Injured As Russian Forces Shell 31 Settlements In Sumy Region On Nov 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelling wounded two civilians in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region on November 13, with the documenting the occupiers' crimes.

The Sumy regional police said this in a post on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers targeted 31 settlements in the Sumy region with various types of weaponry, resulting in 213 recorded strikes. Two individuals sustained injuries in the attacks," the post said.

Russians kill two civilians, injure eight in Donetsk region on Nov 13

The shelling also caused damage to civilian infrastructure, including four private houses, a shop, a utility building, a summer kitchen, and a vehicle.

The investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine ("Violation of the laws and customs of war").

Illustrative photo

