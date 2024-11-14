Thursday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Thursday, November 14, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.
Key fixtures include UEFA Nations League matches featuring top teams like England, France, and Italy. There are also important World Cup 2026 Qualifiers for both AFC and CONMEBOL regions.
UEFA Nations League
12:00 PM – Kazakhstan vs Austria
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
2:00 PM – Armenia vs Faroe Islands
Channels: Sportv 2
4:45 PM – France vs Israel
Channels: Sportv 2
4:45 PM – Slovenia vs Norway
Channels: Sportv 3
4:45 PM – Greece vs England
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
4:45 PM – Ireland vs Finland
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
4:45 PM – Belgium vs Italy
Channels: Disney+
4:45 PM – North Macedonia vs Latvia
Channels: Disney+
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (AFC)
6:10 AM – Australia vs Saudi Arabia
Channels: Disney+
9:00 AM – North Korea vs Iran
Channels: Disney+
11:00 AM – Kuwait vs South Korea
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
1:15 PM – Qatar vs Uzbekistan
Channels: Disney+
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (CONMEBOL)
6:00 PM – Venezuela vs Brazil
Channels: Globo and Sportv
8:30 PM – Paraguay vs Argentina
Channels: Sportv
9:00 PM – Ecuador vs Bolivia
Channels: Sportv 2
Other Matches
9:45 AM – Danubio vs Cerro – Uruguayan Championship
Channels: Disney+
3:00 PM – Malta vs Liechtenstein – Friendly
Channels: Disney+
4:30 PM – Boston River vs Rampla Juniors – Uruguayan Championship
Channels: Disney+
7:30 PM – Montevideo Wanderers vs Peñarol – Uruguayan Championship
Channels: Disney+
Where to watch the top games live:
Greece vs England will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 4:45 PM.
France vs Israel can be watched live on Sportv 2 at 4:45 PM.
Belgium vs Italy will be shown live on Disney+ at 4:45 PM
Venezuela vs Brazil will be broadcast live on Globo and Sportv at 6:00 PM.
Paraguay vs Argentina can be watched live on Sportv at 8:30 PM.
