Thursday’S Soccer Games: Schedules And Where To Watch Live


11/14/2024 5:00:50 AM

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The football highlights for this Thursday, November 14, include several exciting matches across various leagues and competitions.

Key fixtures include UEFA Nations League matches featuring top teams like England, France, and Italy. There are also important World Cup 2026 Qualifiers for both AFC and CONMEBOL regions.
UEFA Nations League


  • 12:00 PM – Kazakhstan vs Austria
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 2:00 PM – Armenia vs Faroe Islands
    Channels: Sportv 2
  • 4:45 PM – France vs Israel
    Channels: Sportv 2
  • 4:45 PM – Slovenia vs Norway
    Channels: Sportv 3
  • 4:45 PM – Greece vs England
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Ireland vs Finland
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – Belgium vs Italy
    Channels: Disney+
  • 4:45 PM – North Macedonia vs Latvia
    Channels: Disney+


World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (AFC)

  • 6:10 AM – Australia vs Saudi Arabia
    Channels: Disney+
  • 9:00 AM – North Korea vs Iran
    Channels: Disney+
  • 11:00 AM – Kuwait vs South Korea
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
  • 1:15 PM – Qatar vs Uzbekistan
    Channels: Disney+

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (CONMEBOL)

  • 6:00 PM – Venezuela vs Brazil
    Channels: Globo and Sportv
  • 8:30 PM – Paraguay vs Argentina
    Channels: Sportv
  • 9:00 PM – Ecuador vs Bolivia
    Channels: Sportv 2

Other Matches

  • 9:45 AM – Danubio vs Cerro – Uruguayan Championship
    Channels: Disney+
  • 3:00 PM – Malta vs Liechtenstein – Friendly
    Channels: Disney+
  • 4:30 PM – Boston River vs Rampla Juniors – Uruguayan Championship
    Channels: Disney+
  • 7:30 PM – Montevideo Wanderers vs Peñarol – Uruguayan Championship
    Channels: Disney+

Where to watch the top games live:

  • Greece vs England will be broadcast live on ESPN and Disney+ at 4:45 PM.
  • France vs Israel can be watched live on Sportv 2 at 4:45 PM.
  • Belgium vs Italy will be shown live on Disney+ at 4:45 PM
  • Venezuela vs Brazil will be broadcast live on Globo and Sportv at 6:00 PM.
  • Paraguay vs Argentina can be watched live on Sportv at 8:30 PM.

The Rio Times

