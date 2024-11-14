At The Global Observance Of World Cities Day 2024, Fuzhou Proposes An Initiative

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





The Global Observance of World Cities Day 2024 opened in Egypt's Alexandria on October 31. The event attracted representatives and guests from 55 cities across 28 countries to discuss the future of sustainable development in cities. Egyptian Prime Mostafa Madbouly attended the event. Also present and delivering speeches were Ni Hong, Chinese Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, and Anaclaudia Rossbach, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat.







Ni Hong, Chinese Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development







Anaclaudia Rossbach, United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN-Habitat

At the event, the winners of the second Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) were announced. The five winning cities were Morocco's Agadir, India's Thiruvananthapuram, Qatar's Doha, Mexico's Iztapalapa, and Australia's Melbourne.







Award presenters







Zheng Hong, Vice Mayor of Fuzhou Municipal People's Government

Fuzhou, as the recipient of the first Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award), proposed an initiative at the event to establish an international alliance for sustainable development in cities:

We recognize that our cities are currently facing multiple challenges such as the global climate change, economic development, urban renewal, and green and low-carbon transitions, which hinder the achievement of sustainable development goals. Sustainable development is a common goal and mission for cities of different regions, economic levels, and stages of development.

We strongly support the flagship programmes for sustainable development initiated by the UN-Habitat, such as the World Cities Day and the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award). Since their launch, these programmes have made significant contributions to addressing global challenges and advancing the achievement of sustainable development goals. We have the responsibility and obligation to promote and support their development, leading and encouraging more cities to pursue sustainable development paths.

We call upon the winning cities of the Global Award for Sustainable Development in Cities (Shanghai Award) to lead by example and establish an international alliance for sustainable development in cities. We hope to join hands with relevant international organizations and sister cities to establish an open and shared platform, and build a global community for sustainable development!

We will pragmatically advance the establishment of the international alliance including its exchange center, advisory committee, science committee, and research institute to facilitate experience sharing, talent cultivation, technology enhancement, and investment cooperation among cities, providing effective support for alliance members and offering new opportunities and momentum for the global sustainable development process, supporting and promoting global sustainable development with concrete action.

We will regularly visit each other, publish and share best practices and excellent showcases of sustainable development among the member cities of the international alliance, and explore together the development of livable, resilient, and smart cities.

We will always adhere to the people-centered development philosophy, and carry out all work of the international alliance under the guidance of the UN-Habitat, making new contributions to global sustainable development.

The event also featured a video about Fuzhou City, presenting its beautiful scenery, cultural charm, and achievements in sustainable development, calling on more cities to join the international alliance and work together to contribute to the sustainable cities worldwide.