Cloud-Native Firewall Services: The Key Trend Revolutionizing The Network Security Firewall Market In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Network Security Firewall Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Security Firewall Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The network security firewall market has expanded significantly, set to grow from $5.74 billion in 2023 to $6.89 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 20.1%, supported by Internet growth, strict regulations, increased connectivity, cloud computing, and e-commerce expansion.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Network Security Firewall Market ?

The network security firewall market, anticipated to reach $14.67 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 20.8%, is driven by 5G expansion, AI, zero trust models, IoT, and skill shortages. Trends include cloud-native solutions, behavioral analytics, DevSecOps, and self-learning algorithms.

Access Key Market Data and Trends with a Free Sample Report on the Global Network Security Firewall Market:



What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Network Security Firewall Market?

Increased demand for network security is propelling the network security firewall global market. Network security technology safeguards a company's infrastructure from diverse threats, reducing risks of data loss, theft, and sabotage.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:



Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Network Security Firewall Market?

Major companies operating in the market report are Cisco Systems Inc., SAP SE, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., Fortinet Inc., Akamai Technologies Inc., Symantec Corporation, F5 Networks Inc., Check Point Solution Technologies Ltd., McAfee LLC, Zscaler Inc., Avast Software s.r.o, Proofpoint Inc., FireEye Inc., Kaspersky Lab S.R.O, AdaptiveMobile Security Ltd., Forcepoint LLC, Infoblox Inc.

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Network Security Firewall Market Size?

Leading companies in the network security firewall industry are launching innovative solutions like cloud-native firewall services to strengthen their competitive position. This cloud-native service provides robust cybersecurity for cloud environments, delivering enhanced network security and threat protection for applications and data stored in the cloud.

What Are The Segments In The Global Network Security Firewall Market?

1) By Type: Packet Filtering, State Full Packet Inspection, Next Generation Firewall, Unified Threat Management

2) By Component: Solutions, Services

3) By SMS Firewall: A2P, P2A Messaging

4) By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud, Network Function Virtualization

5) By Applications: Financial Services, Medical Authorities, Education Authorities, Retail, Manufacturing, IT, Energy, Other Applications

North America: Largest Region in the Network Security Firewall Market

North America was the largest region in the network security firewall market share in 2023. The regions covered in this network security firewall industry report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

How Is The Network Security Firewall Market Defined?

A network security firewall is a device used to filter incoming and outgoing network traffic based on predefined security rules set by an organization, protecting the network from unauthorized access.

The Network Security Firewall Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Network Security Firewall Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Network Security Firewall Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into network security firewall market size, network security firewall market drivers and trends, network security firewall global market major players, network security firewall competitors' revenues, network security firewall global market positioning, and network security firewall market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Network Monitoring Global Market Report 2024



Firewall-As-A-Service Global Market Report 2024



Home Automation Global Market Report 2024



What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.