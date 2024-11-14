Spain shuts schools, evacuates thousands as fresh floods approach

(MENAFN) Parts of Spain are on high alert for severe flooding again on Wednesday as a new storm system threatens to bring heavy rainfall, just two weeks after catastrophic flooding devastated the Valencia region. The torrential rain expected from this storm follows the previous deluge, which claimed at least 223 lives and caused widespread damage. While Valencia is not forecast to bear the brunt of this storm, it remains on orange alert for heavy rain, and the aftermath of the last floods has left the area struggling with mud-filled sewage systems, which may complicate drainage efforts.



In Valencia, several municipalities have canceled school classes as a precaution, and the situation remains tense, with concerns over the capacity of infrastructure to handle the incoming rainfall. Meanwhile, areas under red alert for the storm include the regions of Malaga and Tarragona. In Malaga, around 3,000 people living along the Guadalhorce River have been evacuated due to the risk of flooding, which also affected the region during the previous storm. Authorities issued mobile alerts to residents, warning them of extreme rainfall and advising against travel.



The storm is also impacting the south of Catalonia, particularly Tarragona, where preventative measures such as road closures, school shutdowns, and canceled rail services are being implemented. Unlike the previous storm, when residents of Valencia received little warning, these precautions are intended to reduce the impact of the storm and keep people safe. In Valencia, the lack of early alerts during the last storm left many unprepared until the flooding reached critical levels.



Both storms are linked to a meteorological phenomenon known as a DANA, or "cut-off low," which occurs when low-pressure systems become detached from the jet stream, moving slowly and unpredictably. This leads to concentrated, heavy rainfall over small areas. The current storm, which began impacting Spain on Tuesday, is expected to last at least until Friday, according to Spain’s meteorological agency.

