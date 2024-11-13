Representative Of Kuwait Amir Returns From Azerbaijan, Expresses Gratitude For Warm Hospitality
Date
11/13/2024 7:25:54 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, returned to Kuwait on Wednesday after leading the Kuwaiti delegation at the UN climate change conference of the Parties (COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Accompanying the Representative of His Highness the Amir and the Crown Prince was an official delegation that included Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior officials from the Crown Prince's office.
Upon his return, His Highness the Representative of His Highness the Amir and the Crown Prince sent a cable to express his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He also voiced his deep appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by Azerbaijan.
His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled commended Azerbaijan's prominent global role in hosting the summit and the exceptional organization that ensured its success, and voiced optimism that the summit's positive outcomes would inspire greater international cooperation in combating climate change, mitigating its effects, and developing practical solutions for sustainable development, ultimately leading to a better future for coming generations. (end) dss
MENAFN13112024000071011013ID1108884043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.