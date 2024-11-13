Representative Of Kuwait Amir Returns From Azerbaijan, Expresses Gratitude For Warm Hospitality

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 13 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, returned to Kuwait on Wednesday after leading the Kuwaiti delegation at the UN climate change of the Parties (COP29) held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Accompanying the Representative of His Highness the Amir and the Crown Prince was an official delegation that included Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya and senior officials from the Crown Prince's office.

Upon his return, His Highness the Representative of His Highness the Amir and the Crown Prince sent a cable to express his gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He also voiced his deep appreciation for the warm reception and hospitality extended by Azerbaijan.

His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled commended Azerbaijan's prominent global role in hosting the summit and the exceptional organization that ensured its success, and voiced optimism that the summit's positive outcomes would inspire greater international cooperation in combating climate change, mitigating its effects, and developing practical solutions for sustainable development, ultimately leading to a better future for coming generations. (end) dss