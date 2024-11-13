Zelensky, Scholz Discuss Further Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss the military and humanitarian situation in Ukraine.

This was reported by the German spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit in Berlin, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"The Chancellor reiterated Germany's unwavering solidarity with Ukraine in the face of ongoing Russian aggression, which has lasted nearly 1,000 days. He assured that Germany will continue to support Ukraine militarily, in close coordination with European and international partners," the spokesperson said.

President Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the German government for its military support, particularly in strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

The German Chancellor and the Ukrainian President agreed to maintain a constructive dialogue on possible ways to achieve a just peace in Ukraine and to keep close contact.

Earlier in the day, Scholz addressed the Bundestag, where he reiterated Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine but once again ruled out the transfer of long-range weapons.