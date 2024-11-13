Scholz Pledged To Send Sixth IRIS-T System To Ukraine By Year's End - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The sixth IRIS-T air defense system from Germany will arrive in Ukraine by the end of this year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this after a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Ukrinform reports, citing the presidential press service .

The two discussed the of air defense systems for the next year and possible additional assistance with air defense equipment from Germany.

"Olaf Scholz reported that the sixth of the planned IRIS-T air defense systems will arrive in Ukraine by the end of this year," the statement said.

Zelensky, Scholz discuss further support for Ukraine

Zelensky thanked Scholz for significant military support from Germany and its leadership in combining the efforts of partners to help Ukraine.

During the call, both leaders focused on what else needs to be done for the best military and political support of Ukraine and coordinated joint steps for the near future. They agreed that the Ramstein format should be preserved and emphasized the importance of holding another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Zelensky also stated that Ukraine's vision of a just and lasting peace should be presented at the G20 meeting in Brazil. He thanked Scholz for Ukraine being able to count on Germany in this regard.