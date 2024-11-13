Brazilian Real Weakens As U.S. Inflation Data Impacts Markets

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The value of the US dollar rose against the Brazilian real, closing at R$ 5.7895. This 0.31% increase came amid ongoing economic discussions in Brasilia.



Investors closely watched meetings about public spending cuts, seeking clarity on fiscal policies. The dollar's peak during trading reached R$ 5.8177, marking a 0.80% climb.



This trend aligned with global currency movements. The DXY index, which measures the dollar against major currencies, gained 0.46% to reach 106.483 points.



Finance Fernando Haddad's comments influenced sentiment. He expressed uncertainty about announcing new measures this week. This lack of concrete information left investors speculating about future fiscal policies.



Haddad met with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and House Speaker Arthur Lira. These high-level talks focused on potential changes to government spending. The outcomes of these meetings remain unclear, adding to market uncertainty.







In the US, new economic data affected dollar performance. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in October month-over-month. The annual rate reached 2.6%. Core CPI, excluding volatile items, increased by 0.3% monthly and 3.3% annually.

Economic Influences on Currency Movements

These inflation figures met market expectations. They strengthened beliefs that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates in December. Traders now see an 82.3% chance of a 0.25% rate cut, up from 58.7% previously.



The dollar's strength against major and emerging currencies continues. This trend follows Donald Trump's recent electoral victory.



In addition, analysts suggest Trump's proposed economic measures could be inflationary. This outlook implies potentially higher interest rates in the US.



Higher interest rate expectations have increased yields on US Treasury bonds. This shift makes dollar -denominated assets more attractive to investors. As a result, demand for the US dollar has risen in global markets.



These currency movements reflect complex economic factors. They show how political decisions and economic data shape financial markets. Investors must navigate these uncertainties as they make financial choices.

