Attorney Benjamin J. Wilensky Appointed Designated Legal Counsel For The Brotherhood Of Railroad Signalmen

Detroit, Michigan – Sommers Schwartz attorney, Benjamin J. Wilensky , has been named designated counsel for the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen (BRS). This announcement was made by Michael S. Baldwin, President of BRS, who recognized Wilensky's appointment in an official letter issued on November 6, 2024.

The designation is a testament to Wilensky's experience with law and his commitment to defending the rights and interests of railroad employees. With the new role, Wilensky's name will be included in the list of Designated Legal Counsel in the BRS's quarterly publication, The Signalman's Journal, as well as on the union's website, offering BRS members direct access to his legal services.

President Baldwin, representing the BRS Grand Executive Council, expressed confidence in Wilensky's abilities to serve the union's members effectively.“On behalf of the BRS Grand Executive Council, I would like to take this opportunity to extend designation to you,” Baldwin said.“Going forward, you will appear on the list of Designated Legal Counsel in our quarterly publication, The Signalman's Journal, and also on our website, in the area for the Designated Counsel directory.”

The BRS, which has a rich history dating back to its founding in 1901, represents non-management employees in the railroad signal and communications industry. The​ union plays a crucial role in negotiating fair wages, safe working conditions, and protecting the rights of its members. The selection of designated legal counsel is an essential service provided by the BRS, ensuring that its members have access to high-quality legal representation when needed.

Wilensky's appointment comes at a time when the railroad industry faces numerous challenges, including labor disputes, regulatory changes, and safety concerns. His expertise in labor and employment law will be instrumental in navigating the complex legal landscape that railroad workers encounter.

Sommers Schwartz takes pride in its reputation for providing exceptional legal services and in having its attorneys recognized for their excellence and commitment to their clients. Wilensky's designation further solidifies the firm's standing within the legal community and its ongoing mission to advocate for workers' rights.

As designated legal counsel for the BRS, Wilensky will play​ a pivotal role in upholding the legal interests of the BRS's members, fostering a just and equitable working environment within the railroad industry. This collaboration between Sommers Schwartz and the BRS is poised to reinforce the union's staunch commitment to its members and the pursuit of justice on their behalf.

Sommers Schwartz is a powerhouse litigation firm made up of experienced personal injury lawyers, medical malpractice attorneys, commercial and business law attorneys, and employee rights lawyers fighting for unpaid wages and overtime. The law firm serves clients across the country from its offices in Michigan and California.

