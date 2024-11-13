(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Abivax Announces Former Prometheus COO, Mark Stenhouse, Appointed as Board Observer & Advisor to Abivax

PARIS, France, November 13, 2024, 10:00 pm CET – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: ABVX) (“Abivax” or the“Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announced the appointment of Mark Stenhouse as Board Observer and Advisor to Abivax.

Mr. Stenhouse brings more than 30 years of experience in the biopharma industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Prometheus Biosciences, a biotechnology company focused on gastrointestinal diseases that was acquired by Merck for $10.8 billion in 2023. Prior to Prometheus, Mr. Stenhouse spent over 25 years at AbbVie, most recently serving as Vice President of U.S. Immunology. In this capacity, Mr. Stenhouse oversaw U.S. sales and marketing teams for HUMIRA®.

In addition to his positions at Prometheus and Abbvie, Mr. Stenhouse held an executive leadership role at Exact Sciences. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the College of Charleston.

Marc de Garidel, Chief Executive Officer of Abivax, said: “We are pleased to welcome Mark to the role of Board Observer and Advisor to Abivax. We expect his perspective and extensive experience in gastroenterology and immunology to undoubtedly support our continued progress as we head toward commercialization of obefazimod and strengthen our pipeline.”

Mark Stenhouse, Board Observer & Advisor to Abivax, said: “I am impressed with the clinical profile of obefazimod and its potential to address unmet needs in the patient community. I look forward to working alongside the Abivax management team and Board of Directors as the company continues to advance toward key milestones.”

About Obefazimod

Obefazimod, Abivax's lead investigational drug candidate, is an orally administered small molecule that was demonstrated to potentially enhance the expression of a single microRNA, miR-124. Phase 2 clinical trials in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) have generated positive data, resulting in the initiation of a pivotal global Phase 3 clinical trial program (ABTECT Program), with first patients enrolled in the United States in October 2022. A Phase 2b clinical trial in Crohn's disease is ongoing, with the first patient enrolled in October 2024, and exploration of potential combination therapy opportunities in UC is ongoing.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at . Follow us on LinkedIn and on X, formerly Twitter, @Abivax.

Contact:

Patrick Malloy

SVP, Investor Relations, Abivax

...

+1 847 987 4878

