Optimizerx Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) - Q3 revenue of $21.3 million, increasing 30% year-over-year

- Q3 gross increased 37% year-over-year to $13.4 million with a gross margin of 63%

- Won 5 DAAP deals during Q3 WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the“Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of healthcare solutions helping life sciences companies reach and engage healthcare professionals (HCPs) and patients, reported results for the three months ended September 30, 2024. Quarterly comparisons are to the same year-ago period. Financial Highlights

Revenue in the third quarter of 2024 increased 30% to $21.3 million, as compared to $16.3 million in the same year ago period.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2024 increased 37% year-over-year to $13.4 million, from $9.8 million during the third quarter of 2023.

GAAP net loss totaled $(9.1) million or $(0.50) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter, as compared to $(2.9) million or $(0.17) during the third quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net income in the third quarter totaled $2.3 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, as compared to non-GAAP net income of $1.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2023 (see definition of these non-GAAP measures and reconciliation to GAAP below).

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 came in at $2.7 million compared to $0.9 million in the same year ago period (see definition of this non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to GAAP below). Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $16.1 million as of September 30, 2024 as compared to $13.9 million as of December 31, 2023. Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO, commented,“While revenue against expectations came in under, we are encouraged by the traction we are getting with our top clients and DAAP's continued progress. We are also pleased to show we met expectations on an adjusted EBITDA basis, which speaks to the scale and leverage in our business when growth returns. We also paid down an additional $2.0 million of principal on our term loan since the end of the third quarter and were cash flow positive for the period. We continue to see enterprise and pipeline building and pharma leaning into digital and believe there is significant value in our platform and in the Company's strategic positioning across the broader market. We now have one client that is expected to surpass $15 million with revenue in-year and multiple customers for 2025, each which is expected to generate over $10 million in revenue. All this gives us confidence in the business and its trajectory. “Having expanded the business from a single product to being recognized as an established market leader in digital health communications, we continue to serve top-tier clients, collaborate with scalable partners, and rely on a talented team that drives our success. Our clients are looking to scale with digital partners and our thesis around HCP and DTC on one platform is resonating. Our clients are relying on us as an innovative leader to educate HCPs and patients, while our exceptional team consistently exceeds client expectations and delivers outstanding results. None of this is reflected in our public valuation, but all of it is reflected in our day-to-day with clients, partners and teammates. While it may take a little longer than we thought to grow the business into what we believe it can become, there is a clear large market opportunity, and we are squarely focused on capturing market share as a leader in the digital marketing space.”

Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)* Rolling Twelve Months Ended 9/30/2024 Rolling Twelve Months Ended 9/30/2023 (in thousands, except percentages) Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer $ 2,824 $ 1,902 Percent of top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers that are customers 100 % 100 % Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers as percent of total net revenues 64 % 61 % Net revenue retention 127 % 93 % Revenue per averages full-time employee (FTE) $ 630 $ 568

2024 Financial Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company is updating its 2024 guidance and expects revenue to be between $88 million and $92 million with an Adjusted EBITDA to be between $8 million and $10 million.

Conference Call

Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP net loss per diluted share or non-GAAP EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss with an adjustment, as applicable, to add back depreciation, amortization, amortization of debt issuance costs, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, gain or loss from the disposal of a business, asset impairment charges, other income (loss), and reversal of deferred tax valuation allowance. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net loss with an adjustment, as applicable, to add back depreciation, amortization, interest, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, severance expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, gain or loss from the disposal of a business, asset impairment charges, other income (loss), and income taxes. The Company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cash flow of the Company.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a Company's non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company's business operating results and those of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the Company's business operating results over different periods of time.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company's industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company's non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.

The table,“Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures,” included below, provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income (loss), Non-GAAP EPS and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and 2023. Although the Company provides guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, it is not able to provide guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations for forward-looking figures would require unreasonable efforts at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition expenses, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company's management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

Definition of Key Performance Indicators*

Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: We have updated the definition of“top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers” in our key performance indicators to be based upon Fierce Pharma's most updated list of“The top 20 pharma companies by 2023 revenue”. We previously used“The top 20 pharma companies by 2022 revenue”. As a result of this change, prior periods have been restated for comparative purposes.

Net revenue retention : Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average Full Time Employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 2 million U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as mass digital communication channels, OptimizeRx helps life sciences organizations engage and support their customers.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as“anticipates”,“believes”,“estimates”,“expects”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“plans”,“projects”,“targets”,“designed”,“could”,“may”,“should”,“will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company's expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's growth, business plans, future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, seasonal trends, our ability to maintain our contracts with electronic prescription platforms, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED) September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,126 $ 13,852 Accounts receivable, net 26,327 36,253 Taxes receivable 64 1,036 Prepaid expenses and other 4,389 3,190 Total current assets 46,906 54,331 Property and equipment, net 161 149 Other assets Goodwill 70,869 78,357 Technology assets, net 8,383 9,013 Patent rights, net 5,685 6,185 Tradename and customer relationships, net 32,411 34,198 Operating lease right of use assets, net 422 573 Security deposits and other assets 362 568 Total other assets 118,132 128,894 TOTAL ASSETS $ 165,199 $ 183,374 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 2,000 $ 2,000 Accounts payable – trade 2,754 2,227 Accrued expenses 5,557 7,755 Revenue share payable 3,210 5,506 Current portion of lease liabilities 195 222 Deferred revenue 786 172 Total current liabilities 14,502 17,882 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt, net 33,278 34,231 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 242 371 Deferred tax liabilities, net 2,712 4,337 Total liabilities 50,734 56,821 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 or December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 20,069,432 and 19,899,679 shares issued at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 20 20 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,741,397 shares held at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023. (2 ) (2 ) Additional paid-in-capital 198,737 190,793 Accumulated deficit (84,290 ) (64,258 ) Total stockholders' equity 114,465 126,553 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 165,199 $ 183,374







OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED) For the Three Months

Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 21,309 $ 16,331 $ 59,811 $ 43,153 Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization presented separately below 7,862 6,531 22,456 18,094 Gross profit 13,447 9,800 37,355 25,059 Operating expenses General and administrative expenses 13,425 12,886 43,971 39,162 Goodwill impairment 7,489 - 7,489 - Depreciation and amortization 1,095 467 3,235 1,395 Total operating expenses 22,009 13,353 54,695 40,557 Loss from operations (8,562 ) (3,553 ) (17,340 ) (15,499 ) Other income (expense) Interest expense (1,524 ) - (4,597 ) - Other income 38 - 113 - Interest income 107 688 231 2,074 Total other income (expense), net (1,379 ) 688 (4,253 ) 2,074 Loss before provision for income taxes (9,941 ) (2,865 ) (21,593 ) (13,424 ) Benefit from income taxes 817 - 1,561 - Net loss $ (9,124 ) $ (2,865 ) $ (20,032 ) $ (13,424 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 18,323,542 16,637,606 18,250,775 16,907,482 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 18,323,542 16,637,606 18,250,775 16,907,482 Loss per share – basic $ (0.50 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (0.79 ) Loss per share – diluted $ (0.50 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (1.10 ) $ (0.79 )





OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (UNAUDITED) For the Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (20,032 ) $ (13,424 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,235 1,395 Stock-based compensation 8,530 11,090 Goodwill impairment 7,489 - Deferred income taxes (1,625 ) - Bad debt expense 131 478 Amortization of debt issuance costs 547 - Changes in: Accounts receivable 9,795 838 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,200 ) (728 ) Accounts payable 527 (859 ) Revenue share payable (2,296 ) (305 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,997 ) 509 Tax receivable 972 - Deferred revenue 615 24 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 4,691 (982 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (95 ) (82 ) Purchases of held-to-maturity investments - (162,778 ) Redemptions of held-to-maturity investments - 165,089 Acquisition of intangible assets, including intellectual property rights - (4 ) Capitalized software development costs (235 ) (1,561 ) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (330 ) 664 FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash paid for employee withholding taxes related to the vesting of restricted stock units (587 ) (293 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 146 Repurchase of common stock - (7,522 ) Loan origination costs - (300 ) Repayment of long-term debt (1,500 ) - NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (2,087 ) (7,969 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 2,274 (8,287 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD 13,852 18,209 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD $ 16,126 $ 9,923 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ 4,081 $ - ROU assets obtained in exchange for lease obligations $ - $ 158 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ -





OPTIMIZERX CORPORATION RECONCILIATION of GAAP to NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (in thousands, except share and per share data) (UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months

Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (9,124 ) $ (2,865 ) $ (20,032 ) $ (13,424 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,095 467 3,235 1,395 Stock-based compensation 2,604 3,206 8,530 11,090 Goodwill impairment 7,489 - 7,489 - Severance expenses 64 206 724 206 Other income (38 ) - (113 ) - Amortization of debt issuance costs 182 - 547 - Acquisition expenses - 555 243 581 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 2,272 $ 1,569 $ 623 $ (152 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share Diluted $ 0.12 $ 0.09 $ 0.03 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 18,400,125 16,648,778 18,397,699 16,907,482





For the Three Months

Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net loss $ (9,124 ) $ (2,865 ) $ (20,032 ) $ (13,424 ) Depreciation and amortization 1,095 467 3,235 1,395 Benefit from income taxes (817 ) 33 (1,561 ) 99 Stock-based compensation 2,604 3,206 8,530 11,090 Goodwill impairment 7,489 - 7,489 - Severance expenses 64 206 724 206 Acquisition expenses - 555 243 581 Other income (38 ) - (113 ) - Interest (income) expense, net 1,417 (688 ) 4,367 (2,074 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,690 $ 914 $ 2,882 $ (2,127 )