What's Affecting Kashmiri Kids' Mental Health?

The report states that there are many precipitating factors behind the falling mental health of Kashmiri children.

“Parenting Style issues that entail authoritarian parent and neglectful parenting contribute 6.14 per cent of mental health illness among children. Academic stress that includes examination stress and poor academic performance also contribute 15.68 per cent to falling mental health of the Children,” the report reads.

It stresses that the psychological disorders arise from multiple factors and have a complex aetiology and the data presented doesn't not suggest a direct one to one causality but rather highlights the range of issues observed at the clinic.

The report states that family accommodation issues, family history of psychiatric illness, sibling rivalry and family discord contribute to 26.73 percent of the psychological disorders observed in Kashmiri children. This makes family-related factors the largest contributing causes.

According to the report, socio-economic and political factors, including conflict (political and ethnic), low socio-economic status, the death of loved ones, social stigma, and substance abuse, account for 21.73% of the rising mental health issues among children.



“Parental issues such as discord, illness, and separation contribute to 7.62% of the mental health challenges faced by children, while the trauma and abuse, including bullying, peer pressure, relationship stress, and corporal punishment, account for 9.29% of the mental health concerns among children,” the study states.

It further indicates that 12.77% of children's mental health issues are linked to other factors, including excessive use of gadgets.



The report stated that the IMHANS Centre recorded 18006 visits total, 12477 follow-ups, and 5529 new registrations in 2022-23.

“18006 children were provided tertiary care services at the centre. 13,165 students and teachers were reached out through school outreach. 3961 parents/caregivers were also reached out through community outreach,” the report said.

It said that 17,356 beneficiaries were covered through psychoeducation.

The report said that 2190 frontline workers were capacitated that include ASHA workers, ICDS workers, teachers, Paediatricians etc.

As part of the achievements in the year 2022-23, the Centre said that Mental Health awareness programs were held in Waqf Board run schools in which 3825 students and 205 were covered.

“In total, 38 school outreach programs were conducted while 56 community outreach programs were held as well. Total number of individuals reached out through school outreach was 13165 and the total number of individuals covered through community outreach was 3961,” the report said.

The report said that 350 ASHA workers and 1040 teachers were trained besides ICDS workers and other staff.

