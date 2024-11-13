(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2024 - coocaa, a high-aesthetic home appliance brand, is committed to a passionate pursuit of design and aesthetics, blending and art into every product. This unique approach has made it a favorite among young consumers and a top TV brand in the Asia-Pacific region.





As part of the year-end promotional season, Coocaa is partnering with the popular tea brand MIXUE to launch a major campaign titled "Start a Wonderful Life with coocaa × MIXUE," running from November 10 to December 15.



coocaa is expanding its reach with a Double 11 e-commerce promotion on Shopee and TikTok, featuring up to 50% off select products and a chance to win a year of free MIXUE drinks. Follow coocaa on Facebook (@coocaa) or TikTok (@coocaa) for exclusive deals and updates.



In addition, during the campaign, coocaa and MIXUE are partnering for a special raffle at 100 MIXUE stores, offering a chance to win a coocaa Frame TV worth up to 15,000,000 VND.



coocaa has always believed that "life is enriched by beauty" and is committed to offering visually appealing products and enjoyable lifestyle experiences to Vietnamese consumers. This collaboration with MIXUE promises to add even more excitement and surprises for customers. Don't miss out-take advantage of it today



