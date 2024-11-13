Shiprocket Launches AI-Powered Copilot To Empower Over 100,000 Indian Sellers

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 13 (KNN) Shiprocket, India's leading eCommerce enablement platform, has announced the launch of Shiprocket Copilot, an innovative AI-powered assistant aimed at transforming the way over 100,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) manage and expand their eCommerce businesses.

This virtual assistant is designed to streamline a range of tasks crucial to eCommerce sellers, from processing orders to tracking shipments and providing assistance on international and billing queries.

With a goal to make operations smoother and more efficient, Shiprocket Copilot provides real-time answers and tailored solutions to sellers, empowering them to address challenges independently.

The push for accessible AI technology aligns with a recent Meta study, which revealed that 94 per cent of MSMEs believe AI can drive business growth, with 91 per cent calling for affordable AI tools.

Shiprocket responded to this demand by developing Shiprocket Copilot, specifically to bridge the technology gap for small businesses across India, also known as Bharat.

This AI-driven tool enables MSMEs to optimise their operations and improve productivity, setting the stage for a self-reliant digital future.

“Shiprocket Copilot was inspired by the everyday challenges we saw small businesses face in the eCommerce space,” said Saahil Goel, MD & CEO of Shiprocket.

“We wanted to create a solution that empowers sellers to make quick, informed decisions independently. Copilot's user-friendly interface offers 24/7 step-by-step guidance, making it easy for sellers to handle tasks like setting up new sales channels, managing returns, or tracking shipments.

This tool allows them to thrive in the digital landscape, strengthening India's economic resilience.”

One of the standout features of Shiprocket Copilot is its ability to provide instant answers to sellers' questions, offering quick and relevant responses on platform usage and insights. This instant access to information saves valuable time for sellers, allowing them to make more efficient decisions.

Shiprocket Copilot also ensures real-time issue resolution, backed by an extensive knowledge base that is updated every 15 days. This frequent updating guarantees that sellers have access to the latest information, making it easier to address evolving challenges in the dynamic eCommerce market.

Additionally, the Copilot utilises advanced Generative AI (GenAI) models like LLaMA, GPT, and Gemini to understand and respond to complex queries with high contextual accuracy.

These models support multilingual responses, minimising inaccuracies and enabling sellers from various linguistic backgrounds to receive precise answers.

Looking forward, Shiprocket plans to enhance Copilot with predictive insights and advanced AI-driven recommendations, reinforcing its commitment to empowering Indian MSMEs and fuelling a digitally self-sufficient India.

(KNN Bureau)