King Says Attracting Foreign Investment A Priority For Jordan's Economy

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 13 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Wednesday said that attracting foreign investments is a priority for the Jordanian economy, and that the Kingdom is keen to facilitate business operations for investors and their projects.During a meeting with Arab and foreign investors and representatives of major companies at Al Husseiniya Palace, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty said Jordan will continue implementing administrative modernisation plans to improve the business environment and attract investments.The King noted that the Economic Modernisation Vision builds on the Kingdom's strengths and advantages, while unifying efforts to boost economic growth and create job opportunities.Attendees represented the transport, logistics, energy, water, mining, healthcare, manufacturing, and aviation sectors.The meeting included representatives from KBW Investments (Saudi Arabia), the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund, Meridiam (France), Amazon (US), Korea Electric Power Corporation, A.P. M?ller – M?rsk (Denmark), Kuwait's Privatisation Holding Company, Jin Cheng Global Ceramics (China), and Airport International Group (France).The investors spoke about their investments' success stories in Jordan and their keenness to capitalise on future investment opportunities in the Kingdom.The Economic Modernisation Vision aims to attract $18 billion worth of foreign direct investment by 2033, which will foster sustainable growth.Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh, and Minister of Investment Mothanna Gharaibeh attended the meeting.