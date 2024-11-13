Ministry Of Culture Holds Poetry Event At International Book Fair Of Algiers

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture (MoC) held a poetry evening on Tuesday as part of Qatar's participation as the guest of honour at the 27th International Fair of Algiers.

Themed Algeria and Qatar, the evening brought together Qatari Nabati poet Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari and Algerian poet Amina Hamdoon.

The Ministry of Culture's Director of Culture and Arts Department Abdulrahman al-Dulaimi told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that such poetry evenings contribute to enhancing the exchange of local experiences and cultures between poets and intellectuals of the two countries.

Al-Dulaimi highlighted Qatar's interest in literature and poetry, with the Ministry of Culture establishing literary centres and festivals that support poetry and demonstrate its importance in consolidating moral values.

