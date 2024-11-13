Ministry Of Culture Holds Poetry Event At International Book Fair Of Algiers
Date
11/13/2024 2:01:16 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Culture (MoC) held a poetry evening on Tuesday as part of Qatar's participation as the guest of honour at the 27th International book Fair of Algiers.
Themed Algeria and Qatar, the evening brought together Qatari Nabati poet Ali Ahmed al-Kuwari and Algerian poet Amina Hamdoon.
The Ministry of Culture's Director of Culture and Arts Department Abdulrahman al-Dulaimi told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that such poetry evenings contribute to enhancing the exchange of local experiences and cultures between poets and intellectuals of the two countries.
Al-Dulaimi highlighted Qatar's interest in literature and poetry, with the Ministry of Culture establishing literary centres and festivals that support poetry and demonstrate its importance in consolidating moral values.
MENAFN13112024000067011011ID1108882761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.