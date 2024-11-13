Lindahl Reed Awarded OASIS+ 8(A) And WOSB Master Contracts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lindahl Reed, (Lindahl Reed), a leading provider of technical, scientific, engineering, and research services to the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Defense, and other agencies

has been awarded One Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) – 8(a) and Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB) Multi-Agency Contract (MAC) master contracts.

OASIS+ is a Best-In-Class (BIC), government-wide, multiple-award, Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity contract vehicle that delivers efficient and innovative solutions for complex service requirements for federal agencies. The OASIS+ contracts offer federal agencies a streamlined

acquisition process to expedite procurement of expert professional services from Lindahl Reed.

Under each of the OASIS+ master contracts, Lindahl Reed received awards for two Domains: Management and Advisory; and Technical and Engineering. This includes 24 North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) Codes that meet agencies' requirements for solutions that integrate multiple disciplines and ancillary services.

"Award of the OASIS+ 8(a) and WOSB master contracts reaffirms Lindahl Reed's position as a top performing small business in the federal sector and our ability to meet the multifaceted requirements of our clients," said Nicole Hough, Lindahl Reed President and Chief Executive Officer. "OASIS+ is the premier Best-In-Class, government wide contract for professional services, and with a 10-year ordering period OASIS+ supports Lindahl Reed's growth strategy for the next decade."

Lindahl Reed is an SBA certified 8(a) participant, SDB, WOSB, and EDWOSB that empowers tomorrow by inspiring change and shaping a better future. We tackle our clients' most critical challenges through our industry-leading expertise and innovative approaches. Lindahl Reed advances missions that protect communities, strengthen resilience, and secure a sustainable, thriving world for future generations. More information can be found at .

