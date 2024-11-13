New Data: AI Chatbots, Largest Language Communities And Network Apis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Software developer language communities size in Q3 2024

Use of AI chatbots by use type by developers in Q3 2024

Adoption of APIs by software development project in Q3 2024

Three reports focusing on and software developers, including language community sizing, AI chatbots, and network APIs, are available today.

- State of Developer Nation 27th Industry Report SeriesMANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quick Trends check-in:46% of technology professionals use AI chatbots for problem-solving.Go and Rust are the second and third fastest-growing languages.84% of those using network APIs use them for identity-related purposes.A series of industry reports that look into the technology and software development space are publicly available today, with more coming next month. SlashData's Developer Nation survey completed its 27th wave. This independent, global survey reached 9,000 respondents from 130+ countries.Now, everyone can access and explore the latest trends in the software development and technology space through a 6-report series. These reports power strategic and executive decision-making by transforming noise into actionable insights that help shape the future of technology.Each report focuses on a specific topic. All are accessible under the SlashData Research Space and are free to access, view, and download.Highlights from the first three reports available today:- Sizing Programming Language CommunitiesJavaScript remains the largest programming language community, with more than 27M developers. Go and Rust are the second and third fastest-growing languages.- The Rise of AI Chatbots For Problem Solving45% of technology professionals, hobbyists, and students use AI chatbots for problem-solving. This is up from 40% in Q1 2024.- Network APIs: The New Oil In The 5G Economy84% of those using network APIs use them for identity-related purposes.Coming in December:- How developers build AI-enabled applications- What developers think about their teams- Comparing startups to established technology companiesAttached is a selection of key data illustrations to complement your articles.Journalists have unrestricted access to these findings through the SlashData Research Space.For additional information, attributions or graphics requests, please contact ...About SlashDataSlashData is a market research company with more than 18 years of researching the technology space. SlashData delivers insights and data that help industry leaders optimise their business through data-backed strategic decision making. With SlashData's help they have the confidence and information they need to invest in the right audiences and markets, maximising ROI.SlashData's outstanding sample quality is what differentiates it from the competition. Data quality is powered by a best-in class methodology and in-house proprietary survey technology, using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to cleanse data sets before sharing them with the world.

