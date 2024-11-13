Alaska Airlines Announces Leadership Promotions Across Key Functions Of New Combined Organization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alaska board of directors has elected five new executives in key areas of the company as the airline continues to evolve and deepen its leadership team in support of continued growth and delivery on the value of its combination with Hawaiian Airlines. These leaders are in roles that have expanded significantly with the breadth of the combined airline and in today's dynamic and highly regulated environment. Each will be responsible for delivering outcomes that enable the company to be the airline of choice for connecting guests from the West Coast to the world through an innovative travel experience rooted in care and exceptional operational performance.

"Our company is positioned for continued growth and success in the years ahead, and I am extremely grateful for the entire team that got us to this point and who will realize our vision for the future," said Ben Minicucci, chief executive officer and president, Alaska Air Group. "Today, I am particularly excited to announce the promotion of five leaders who have had a tremendous impact on our company in the last few years – and who will help us delight our guests, power our growth and further enhance brand loyalty in the years ahead. These leaders reflect our values while delivering great outcomes for our guests, employees, owners and communities."

Natalie Bowman, as vice president of digital experience, will drive Alaska Airlines' digital transformation by enhancing the customer experience across all digital touchpoints. Bowman will lead teams in product management, design and software engineering to deliver seamless digital interactions for Alaska's customers. Collaborating closely with marketing, guest experience, and product teams, Bowman will focus on developing seamless travel experiences that drive brand loyalty.

Bowman most recently served as managing director of digital product & design, overseeing guest-facing digital platforms such as the website, mobile app, and airport digital experience. Previously, she was managing director of marketing & advertising. Bowman has been with Alaska eight years, playing a key role in advancing the airline's digital strategy, implementing machine-learning to enhance marketing effectiveness, enabling app personalization and pioneering GenAI travel innovations. In addition to her role at Alaska, Bowman serves on the Board of Trustees for the Washington State Historical Society and is a former president of the Junior League of Seattle. Originally from Texas, she holds a business degree from the University of Texas at Austin.

As part of his new role as vice president of legal, Cameron Cloar-Zavaleta will continue to lead Alaska Air Group's regulatory efforts related to the Hawaiian Airlines merger, while managing a diverse portfolio within the legal team, including regulatory affairs, litigation, compliance, and labor and employment. Cloar-Zavaleta served a pivotal role in Alaska Air Group's acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines and the regulatory review and clearance process. As vice president, he will continue to liaise with regulatory agencies and oversee policies and procedures to ensure compliance and position Alaska Air Group for continued success.

Cloar-Zavaleta has more than 15 years of legal experience, previously serving at the major law firm Nixon Peabody and two airlines before joining Alaska Airlines in 2018. While at Alaska, Cloar-Zavaleta has held progressive leadership roles as director of litigation, managing director of litigation and regulatory law, and deputy general counsel. Prior to beginning his legal career, Cloar-Zavaleta was a pilot and first officer at Mesa Air Group, elected ALPA representative, and held the roles of flight instructor and check instructor, supporting pilot development initiatives. His unique passion for the law and the airline industry led him to transition out of the flight deck to specialize in aviation law. Cloar-Zavaleta is a graduate of Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in aviation flight science and earned a juris doctor degree from the University of San Francisco School of Law.

As vice president of public and government affairs, Megan Ouellette will lead Alaska Airlines' global government affairs strategy, public affairs, community engagement and corporate philanthropy. A 20-year industry veteran, Ouellette will lead an integrated team driving engagement in public policy and with government officials, advocating for policies that support Alaska Airlines' vision and growth, and ensuring a positive impact in the communities the airlines serve while strengthening the airline's engagement in local markets.

Prior to her promotion, Ouellette served as managing director of government and community affairs at Alaska Airlines. She joined Alaska in 2005 as its director of government affairs in the airlines' Washington, D.C., office where she spearheaded advocacy efforts across various regulatory and policy issues impacting the industry. Before joining Alaska, Ouellette worked in the U.S. Congress, managing air transportation and homeland security issues. An attorney with a deep commitment to public service, she previously practiced law at Winterbauer & Diamond PLLC in Seattle. Ouellette holds a juris doctor degree from Seattle University School of Law and is a member of the Washington State Bar Association. She also studied international and comparative law at Trinity College in Dublin and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Washington.

In her new role as vice president of communications, Alexa Rudin will set and execute Alaska Airlines' comprehensive communications strategy, guiding internal and external communication, executive communications, issues management and crisis communications. Rudin will oversee a team dedicated to promoting and protecting Alaska and Hawaiian's brands and reputations across domestic and international markets. Using an integrated communications approach, Rudin will cultivate engagement in Alaska Airlines' vision, culture of care, operational and financial performance and other key objectives for its combined workgroups and stakeholders.

Rudin brings more than 20 years of strategic communications experience to her new role. As managing director of communications at Alaska, she led internal and external communications for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. She has extensive experience in crisis and issues management, orchestrating global product launches, employee communications, media relations, and overseeing partnerships, consolidations, and leadership transitions. Prior to joining Alaska in 2020, Rudin held communications leadership positions at Nordstrom, Vulcan and Levi Strauss & Co. She currently serves on the boards of King County Sexual Assault Resource Center and Seattle Theater Group. Rudin earned a bachelor's degree in English from the University of California at Davis and is a University of Washington Foster School of Business Executive MBA candidate (June 2025).

As vice president of guest products & experience, Todd Traynor-Corey will oversee the strategic vision and operational execution of both Alaska's and Hawaiian Airlines' guest products and overall travel experience. His responsibilities include airport lounges, inflight food and beverage, inflight experience, inflight connectivity, contact centers and the broader premium guest experience. Traynor-Corey's leadership will ensure Alaska continues to deliver best-in-class service that distinguishes it as a preferred airline for domestic and international travelers alike.

Traynor-Corey brings more than 20 years of airline industry experience focused on enhancing guest services. As managing director of guest products, Traynor-Corey led Alaska's inflight dining transformation, integrating partnerships with Stumptown Coffee and local craft brands, while expanding sustainable menu offerings. He also oversaw the expansion of Alaska Lounges, launching a two-tier membership model, and led major cabin upgrades to improve the customer experience. Traynor-Corey's prior experience includes leadership roles at airlines including United, Northwest and Delta, specializing in premium inflight and airport services. He holds an MBA from Roosevelt University and a bachelor's in aviation administration from Farmingdale State University.



About Alaska Air Group



Alaska Air Group, Inc. is based in Seattle and comprised of subsidiaries Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., Horizon Air and McGee Air Services. With our recent acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines, we now serve more than 140 destinations throughout North America, Central America, Asia and across the Pacific. We are committed to safety, remarkable customer care, operational excellence, financial performance and sustainability. Alaska Airlines is a member of the one world Alliance. With one world and our additional global partners, our guests have more choices than ever to purchase, earn or redeem on alaskaair across 30 airlines and more than 1,000 worldwide destinations. Book travel throughout the Pacific on Hawaiian Airlines at hawaiianairlines . Learn more about Alaska Airlines at href="" rel="nofollow" alaskaai and Hawaiian Airlines at href="" rel="nofollow" hawaiianairlines/blo . Alaska Air Group is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as "ALK."



SOURCE ALASKA AIRLINES

