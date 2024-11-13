New Tiles BERGAMO And OPULIS From Architessa Offer Marble Looks In Porcelain And Recycled Glass

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New products available from Architessa

Architessa - a comprehensive tile and stone company that works with homeowners, designers, architects, and more to find the perfect tile for every project.

New marble look tiles accompany Turkish patterns, fluted wall tiles, and natural stone in Fall New Product Launch

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Architessa, a leading tile and stone brand headquartered in Maryland, launches marble-look tiles BERGAMO and OPULIS .

BERGAMO is a glazed porcelain tile series featuring not only field tiles ranging from 4x12 to 32x32 inches, but also a variety of intricate waterjet cut mosaics.

Sustainably-conscious OPULIS mosaics are crafted from 100% recycled glass, but retain an impressively realistic marbled pattern.

Marble-look tile options in materials like porcelain and glass offer designers and builders an alternative to natural stone tiles. These materials come with the benefit of ease of cleaning and upkeep, durability, and consistency of pattern.

Additional new products released in September include:

AVRA – 8x8 ceramic tile available in four Turkish-inspired patterns

HANAMI – glazed ceramic 2x10 and 5x10 fluted deco wall tiles

CARAMELA – natural stone marble tiles available in 12x24, 3x9, 1.25” hexagon, and herringbone mosaics

MATTONE – glazed porcelain featuring a 2x10 wall and 2x10 fluted deco made in the USA

For more information, visit Architessa's website at architessa/pages/npu-september

---

ABOUT ARCHITESSA

Founded in 1985, Architectural Ceramics, Inc., now trading as Architessa, is a national leader in providing all things tile inside and outside. Architessa offers a wide range of products and services for residential and commercial surfaces. Architessa is a certified women-owned business.

