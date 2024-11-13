ENTEXS Corporation Announces Sale Of ENTEXS MINI 1 Ethanol Extraction System To LP Exotics

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ENTEXS MINI 1 for LP Exotics

LP Exotics adds ENTEXS MINI 1 cannabis extraction system, enhancing their production with advanced, compact, and fully automated extraction technology.

- Marianna Arakelyan, CEO of LP ExoticsSACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ENTEXS Corporation, a leading innovator in cannabis extraction technology, is pleased to announce the successful sale of its ENTEXS MINI 1 ethanol extraction system to LP Exotics. This acquisition marks a significant milestone as LP Exotics expands its extraction capabilities with state-of-the-art technology via ethanol extraction.Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, LP Exotics is renowned for its commitment to producing high-quality cannabis extracts that meet rigorous industry standards. The decision to invest in the ENTEXS MINI 1 underscores their dedication to innovation and operational excellence.The ENTEXS MINI 1 system is celebrated for its advanced processing capabilities of up to 100 pounds per day, combining multiple stages of extraction into a compact and efficient unit. Leveraging ethanol extraction technology, the system ensures precise control over temperature, pressure, and flow rates, preserving the integrity of cannabinoids and terpenes."We are thrilled to partner with LP Exotics and provide them with our cutting-edge ENTEXS MINI 1 system," said Ali Rashid CEO of ENTEXS Corporation. "This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to pushing the boundaries of cannabis extraction technology. The ENTEXS MINI 1 will empower LP Exotics to elevate their production capabilities and deliver premium extracts to their discerning clientele."The sale of the ENTEXS MINI 1 system to LP Exotics highlights ENTEXS Corporation's reputation as a trusted provider of comprehensive extraction solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ENTEXS Corporation continues to lead the industry in delivering tailored solutions that meet the evolving needs of cannabis cultivators and processors worldwide."We are excited to integrate the ENTEXS MINI 1 system into our operations," said Marianna Arakelyan, CEO of LP Exotics. "This investment reflects our commitment to producing superior cannabis extracts and maintaining our position as a leader in the Nevada market. The ENTEXS MINI 1's advanced capabilities will undoubtedly enhance our production efficiency and product quality."The ENTEXS MINI 1 system is designed to streamline the extraction process, from initial crude extraction to distillate purification and refinement, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards and maximizing yield without compromising quality. Its compact footprint and user-friendly interface make it an ideal choice for laboratories and production facilities seeking to optimize space and operational efficiency.For more information about the ENTEXS MINI 1 system and how it can elevate your cannabis extraction capabilities, please visit ENTEXS Corporation's official website.About ENTEXS Corporation:ENTEXS Corporation is a pioneering provider of advanced cannabis extraction technology, dedicated to driving innovation and excellence in the industry. With a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, ENTEXS Corporation delivers cutting-edge solutions that empower cannabis cultivators and processors worldwide.About LP Exotics:LP Exotics is a prominent name in the cannabis industry, recognized for its commitment to producing premium-quality cannabis extracts. Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, LP Exotics utilizes state-of-the-art technology and industry expertise to deliver exceptional products to consumers.For media inquiries, please contact:Sheree Carella...---This press release marks an exciting development in the cannabis extraction sector, showcasing the synergy between technological innovation and operational excellence in meeting the growing demands of the market.

Sheree Carella

ENTEXS Corporation

+1 888-960-3689

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.