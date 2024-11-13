KINGDOM STORY COMPANY RENEWS THREE-YEAR FIRST-LOOK DEAL WITH LIONSGATE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LIONSGATE'S "THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER" CLOSES OUT KINGDOM'S BIGGEST SLATE YET

BRANDON GREGORY NAMED PARTNER

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company announced today that the companies have agreed to renew their three-year first-look deal, extending the studios' total collaboration to ten years. The announcement was made by Adam Fogelson, chair, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, and Kevin Downes, CEO, Kingdom Story Company.

Andrew Erwin

Brandon Gregory

Kevin Downes

Tony Young

Continue Reading

The new deal puts a capstone on Kingdom Story Company's biggest slate yet as the companies collaborated on three films in 2024:

Ordinary Angels, starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson;

Unsung

Hero, the autobiographical film from five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Joel Smallbone, whose band for KING + COUNTRY is one of the most decorated and respected bands for faithful audiences; and

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, directed by Dallas Jenkins ("The Chosen"), an adaptation of the beloved classic children's book.

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever exceeded tracking and industry expectations by opening with a strong $10.8 million at the domestic box office this past weekend ($12.2 M/4-day) and is positioned to continue playing through the holiday period.

Each of the Kingdom developed and produced films released in 2024 is expected to be profitable for the studio.

The company also announced that it has promoted Brandon Gregory, Kingdom Story Company's president and COO, to partner.

"Over the past decade, Kingdom films have established a unique ability to connect with their audiences in the faith community and beyond through high quality storytelling and exceptional productions, like their holiday hit

The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson .

"We're proud to continue to collaborate with Kevin, Andy, Brandon and the entire team and thrilled that we are their creative home."

Kevin Downes, co-founder and chief executive officer of Kingdom Story Company, said, "2024 has been Kingdom Story Company's biggest year ever with a slate of

three

films. I couldn't be more proud of the incredible team of people who made it possible - from the filmmakers and cast to our executive team, marketing team, and especially our partners at Lionsgate, who have always championed our films and the audience they serve. Our goal is to share stories that ignite a rush of hope, and we are proud that each of our films this year has not only entertained but also sparked conversations about faith and resilience when needed more than ever."

"The power of redemptive storytelling continues to find its voice. At Kingdom Story Company, we are honored to be a part of expanding the quality of films for the faith audience that we love. Seeing that growth extend into the mainstream is a dream come true," added Andrew Erwin, co-founder and chief creative officer of Kingdom Story Company.

On Gregory's appointment as partner, Tony Young, chairman/partner of Kingdom Story Company, said, "Brandon brings a unique combination of skills: a rigorous business sense that keeps the company on track, a deep love of movies that makes entertainment the only business for him, and a fierce commitment to the mission behind the movies we make at this company. Perhaps the only thing as important as what we do is who we work with, and this promotion ensures that we'll be working with Brandon for many years to come."

About Lionsgate Studios

Lionsgate Studios (Nasdaq: LION ) is one of the world's leading standalone, pure play, publicly-traded content companies. It brings together diversified motion picture and television production and distribution businesses, a world-class portfolio of valuable brands and franchises, a talent management and production powerhouse and a more than 20,000-title film and television library, all driven by Lionsgate's bold and entrepreneurial culture.

SOURCE Kingdom Story Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED