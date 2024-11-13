Samson Extracts Launches Global Bulk Isolate Manufacturing, Expanding Offerings For Hemp And Cannabis Operators And Wholesalers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GENEVA, Ala., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samson Extracts (“Samson” or the“Company”), an Alabama-owned and operated of bulk cannabidiol (CBD) ingredients and one of the top ten hemp processors by biomass extraction volume in the United States, announced that it is expanding its product offerings to include bulk isolate extraction and manufacturing, available internationally. Leveraging its GMP-certified, complex industrial-scale extraction system to ensure high-volume output, Samson's new isolate capabilities strengthen its position as a leading wholesale provider of CBD ingredients for many of the top hemp and cannabis operators, and signify the company's entrance into the global hemp and cannabis markets.

Driven by an increase in consumer demand for natural products and a growing awareness of the potential health benefits of hemp-derived ingredients, including CBD, the global cannabidiol market is expected to see significant growth, with projections estimating an annual growth rate of 15.8 % from 2024 to 2030 . A rise in the production of topical hemp-based products is expected to have a major impact on market growth. As the purest form of CBD, isolate is an odorless, flavorless ingredient containing 0% of the psychoactive component THC. Known for its versatility, isolate is commonly used in the making of CBD-infused oils, topicals and other products.

“With the international hemp industry at a turning point, our commitment to delivering consistent quality products at competitive price points remains unwavering,” said Kyle Neathery, CEO of Samson Extracts.“This launch represents a landmark achievement on our journey to broadening Samson's low-cost product offerings, and would not be possible without the relationships we have built with our Southern cultivation partners. Our high-volume biomass input requirements continue to strengthen hemp's national standing as a lucrative crop, while further legitimizing the staying power of hemp within farmers' rotations. We are dedicated to advancing the global hemp market while upholding our Southern origins and look forward to expanding our hemp-derived offerings for partners worldwide.”

Samson scaled production in 2023 to meet the rapidly growing demand for hemp-derived cannabinoids, processing over one million pounds of biomass and earning its position as one of the nation's largest hemp processors by biomass extraction volume. Leveraging a robust network of Southern farming partners, the company has nearly tripled biomass production in 2024 while remaining one of the lowest-cost hemp processors in the country.

This launch comes on the heels of the nationwide debut of Samson Extracts' CBD-infused skincare brand, Wiregrass Wellness , which features a range of high-quality, sustainable products developed to promote and protect healthy skin. The vegan-friendly proprietary blends are gluten-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free, and demonstrate the true benefits of topical hemp-derived cannabinoids.

About Samson Extracts

Founded in 2019, Samson Extracts is an Alabama-owned and operated manufacturer of bulk CBD ingredients. With its complex industrial extraction system and GMP-certified operations, the company is one of the largest low-cost hemp processors in the nation, producing CBD isolate for a diverse range of products. Led by a team of highly skilled manufacturing experts, extraction operators, and laboratory and quality specialists, Samson Extracts is a trusted, national CBD wholesale partner, joining forces with best-in-class farmers and operators to transform the future of hemp farming and processing in the United States. For more information on Samson Extracts, its products, and wholesale opportunities, visit .

