Scholz Backs Further Support For Ukraine, Given It Doesn't Hinder Germany's Development

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany should continue supporting Ukraine, but not at the expense of social and other programs in Germany, and also in such a way that this does not lead to further "escalation".

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this in a statement "on topical issues of domestic policy", addressing the Bundestag on November 13, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Ukraine can rely on our country and our solidarity... The need for us to do everything to help Ukraine remains unchanged. But at the same time, the need to do everything so that this war does not escalate further and that we do not become a party to the war remains unchanged," said Scholz.

He reiterated his rejection of the idea of ​​donating long-range missiles to Ukraine. Scholz said he was proud he did not give such permission. He emphasized that Germany is the country that provides the largest amount of assistance to Ukraine, but at the same time "is responsible for ensuring that there is no escalation.

"I'd like to repeat: I am against weapons we transfer being used to strike deep inside Russia. And I will not change my position regarding the transfer of cruise missiles from Germany," the chancellor said, adding that his balanced attitude prevented escalation.

At the same time, he admitted that the topic will be among those to be discussed during election campaigns.

In addition, Scholz raised the topic of funds for aid to Ukraine in the German budget. He stated that he is categorically against Kyiv's support coming at the expense of social programs and investments in Germany's own economy.

"Should Ukraine's support be more than EUR 12 billion in our federal budget at the expense of decisions that are necessary for the future of our country? My answer: No. From my point of view, it cannot and should not be the case that support for Ukraine leads to a reduction in pensions, social assistance, and health care," said Scholz, without specifying which EUR 12 billion was in question.

Scholz noted that this will also be the topic of election campaigns.

At the same time, he emphasized: there can be no negotiations about the future of Ukraine without Ukraine.

The vote of confidence in the Bundestag will be held on December 16, in the pre-election period, and while a new government is being formed, Germany should continue to support Ukraine, believes Scholz.

“We must ensure that Ukraine, as a sovereign nation, has good prospects in the EU,” he said.

The head of the government announced that he will submit a proposal to the Bundestag on December 11 to hold a vote of confidence, and on December 16, the corresponding vote will be held.

"This will become the basis for holding elections where citizens will have their say on how they see the future of our country," Scholz said, adding that he was "very grateful" that the democratic forces reached a consensus and now the date of the elections has been set for February 23, 2025. Until then, he is counting on constructive cooperation with all democratic factions in parliament for the adoption of urgent bills.

Scholz repeated that he considers correct his decision on=f November 6 to fire the finance minister. "I had reasons for such a decision, which changed the political landscape in our country. This was a correct decision," said Scholz.

The opposition called on Scholz to hold a vote of confidence on the same day in order to speed up the process of holding special elections. The head of the government refused to do so.