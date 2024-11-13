Surgical Gowns Market Is Projected To Achieve A CAGR Of 3.09% To Reach US$3,040.535 Million By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global surgical gowns is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.09% from US$1,702.758 million in 2025 to US$3,040.535 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global surgical gowns market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.09% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3,040.535 million by 2030.Surgical gowns are sterile, long-sleeved cloth worn by healthcare professionals and workers amid surgery, as part of personal protective equipment (PPE). They ensure both the healthcare specialist and the patient's protection from microorganisms, body fluids, and particulate matter. Usually made from fluid-resistant materials like non-woven fabric or plastic, they could be strengthened with extra layers in zones with higher fluid exposure chance. Diverse types of gowns offer different levels of assurance, depending on the type of surgery and risk included.The market is anticipated to encounter consistent development due to variables such as the expanding number of surgeries, the focus on infection control, utilization of disposable gowns, and innovative progressions. The aging population and predominance of chronic illnesses are driving higher demand for surgical methods, requiring more protective clothing for patients and medical staff. Healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs) are a major concern, and gowns play a pivotal part in avoiding their spread. Disposable gowns are moreover picking up popularity due to their comfort, hygiene, and lower risk of contamination compared to reusable choices. Technological progressions in fluid resistance, breathability, and convenience are moreover driving the market expansion.The market is developing with the launch of modern advanced equipment and improvement in technological progression, for instance, in November 2023, Cardinal Health launched the SmartGownTM EDGE Breathable Surgical Gown with ASSISTTM Instrument Pockets in the US. This innovative gown offers surgical teams safe and convenient access to instruments during procedures, allowing clinical teams to focus on delivering safe patient care.Access sample report or view details:Based on the fabric type, the global surgical gowns market is divided into cotton , polyester, and others. The worldwide surgical gown industry is predicted to develop altogether due to the expanding demand for polyester and advanced materials due to their prevalent protective qualities, strength, and safety measures. The drift towards single-use gowns in high-risk situations encourages increments in demand. Progressions in fabric technology are anticipated to improve the properties of polyester and other synthetic materials, making them more engaging to healthcare suppliers while Cotton is favored for extended wear and tall breathability and has a considerable share in the market.Based on the gown type, the global surgical gowns market is classified into surgical isolation, non-reinforced gown, reinforced gown, and others. Reinforced gowns will majorly fuel market development due to the expanding complexity of methods, increased disease prevention awareness, and stringent regulatory guidelines. These gowns offer improved protective features, making them fundamental in high-risk surgical situations. Due to having specific uses and requirements, reinforced gowns are anticipated to be the major player in the global surgical gowns industry expansion in the years ahead, emphasizing their significance within the healthcare industry.Based on the usage pattern, the global surgical gown market is categorized into reusable, and disposable. Disposable surgical gowns are anticipated to drive worldwide market expansion due to their contamination control, comfort, and compliance with healthcare directions. The COVID-19 widespread has highlighted the significance of single-use gowns, making them well known in high-turnover medical situations. Technological progressions have progressed materials and manufacturing processes, offering predominant protection, convenience, and breathability. The expanding number of surgeries, outpatient procedures, and emergency interventions requires a dependable supply of disposable gowns.Based on the end-user, the global surgical gowns are categorized into hospitals & clinics, and ambulatory surgical center. Hospitals and clinics right now hold the larger part of the market share due to their higher volume and complexity of surgeries. Development is anticipated to be consistent due to variables like an aging population and expanding chronic illnesses, as well as a growing focus on disease control protocols. Ambulatory Surgical Centers have faster growth potential due to the shift towards minimally invasive methods, rising inclination for outpatient surgeries, and a potential increment in them as healthcare frameworks look for cost-containment measures.Based on geography, North America is anticipated to have a major share of the global surgical gowns market during the projected period. North America, especially the US and Canada, features a strong healthcare infrastructure, including various hospitals and surgical centers. With high healthcare expenditures per capita, the region contributes intensely to medical supplies, including surgical gowns. The region's rigorous regulatory guidelines guarantee the production of safe and reliable gowns. The increasing number of aging individuals and chronic diseases propels the demand for surgical gowns. Furthermore, the region's leadership in medical innovation and advancement, including improved materials and designs of surgical gowns, contributes to the market expansion.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global surgical gowns market that have been covered are Cardinal Health, CWS International GmbH, Molnlycke Health Care AB, O&M Halyard, Priontex, Cortex Products Solution Pvt. Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific, 3M, Medica Europe BV, and Whelehan Group.The market analytics report segments the global surgical gowns market on the following basis:.BY FABRIC TYPEoCottonoPolyesteroOthers.BY GOWN TYPEoSurgical IsolationoNon-Reinforced GownoReinforced GownoOthers.BY USAGE PATTERNoReusableoDisposable.BY END-USERoHospitals & ClinicsoAmbulatory Surgical Center.BY GEOGRAPHYoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.United Kingdom.Italy.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.Israel.United Arab Emirates.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.Japan.South Korea.India.Australia.Indonesia.Thailand.Taiwan.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Cardinal Health.CWS International GmbH.Molnlycke Health Care AB.O&M Halyard.Priontex.Cortex Products Solution Pvt. Ltd.Thermo Fisher Scientific.3M.Medica Europe BV.Whelehan GroupExplore More Reports:.Global Medical Bed Market:.Powdered Surgical Glove Market:.Synthetic Surgical Glove Market:

