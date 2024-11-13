CHIPOTLE SLEIGHS HOLIDAY GIFTING WITH ALL I WANT IS CHIPOTLE COLLECTION FEATURING VIRAL FAN-INSPIRED CREATIONS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG ) today announced it is bringing back three of its best-selling, products: Cilantro Soap, the "Water" Cup Candle and Car Napkin Holder, the perfect gifts for Chipotle fans this holiday season. Starting November 14 at 9 a.m. PT, items from the "All I Want Is Chipotle" holiday collection will be available for purchase individually and bundled as a set on Chipotlegood while supplies last.



For the first time ever, Chipotle is re-releasing highly coveted fan-inspired creations. The perfect gift for the "Chipotle Boys" and burrito lovers on your list, the "All I Want Is Chipotle" holiday collection features three iconic items, including:





Cilantro Soap

($10) - Originally launched in 2021, Chipotle's Cilantro Soap is a nod to the small percentage of the population who are genetically wired to experience a soapy flavor when they eat cilantro. With several Chipotle menu items featuring cilantro, the fresh green herb has been one of the most debated ingredients among fans on social media.

"Water" Cup Candle ($28) - Chipotle's "Water" Cup Candle is a lemonade-scented candle inspired by fans who "accidentally" fill their water cups with lemonade in the restaurant. The cheeky candle sold-out in four minutes when it first launched in 2022.



Car Napkin Holder ($20) - Last holiday season, a Car Napkin Holder was created for fans who are known to stash stacks of Chipotle napkins in their vehicle and the many mukbangers who swear by their car being the best place to enjoy a burrito.

"All I Want Is Chipotle" Bundle ($50) - Fans can get all three items at a discount with the "All I Want Is Chipotle" bundle.



"Over the years, we've seen these limited edition merch drops sell out in a matter of minutes or hours and pop up on resale websites for up to five times their retail price," said Chris Brandt, Chief Brand Officer at Chipotle. "Now we are giving our superfans a second chance to get their hands on these coveted products that they helped inspire."

The "All I Want Is Chipotle" holiday collection drops on November 14 at 9 a.m. PT exclusively on Chipotlegoods . Free shipping is available on orders over $25.



Additional photo assets are available here .

Points for Presents Sweepstakes

Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. have an exclusive opportunity to score the "All I Want Is Chipotle" bundle through the Rewards Exchange on the Chipotle app and website. For the first time ever, Chipotle Rewards members can leverage their points to enter a sweepstakes.

1

From November 13 through November 27, Chipotle Rewards members can exchange 10 points for one entry for a chance to win the "All I Want Is Chipotle" bundle. Twenty Chipotle Rewards members will win. Limit 15 entries per member.



How It Works:



In the Rewards Exchange, navigate to the "Goods" tab.Select "Points for Presents" sweepstakes.Redeem 10 points for one entry. Limit 15 entries per member.

Through the Rewards Exchange, Chipotle Rewards members can redeem points for 16 different reward options, including free guac, drinks and donations to a variety of Chipotle's non-profit partners like The Farmlink Project, National Young Farmers Coalition, and the National Urban League. Those who are enrolled in Chipotle Rewards get 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app. Join Chipotle Rewards and receive an instant free guac offer3

here: Chipotle/rewards .



New Holiday Gift Cards

Chipotle is also offering new physical and virtual holiday-themed gift cards, a great stocking stuffer for the foodies on your list. Starting today, the first 20,000 guests who purchase $40 or more in holiday-themed gift cards online and in-restaurant will receive a BUY-ONE-GET-ONE entrée offer2

while supplies last. Fans can learn more and purchase Chipotle holiday e-gift cards at Chipotle/gift-cards .

1 - NO PURCHASE NECESSARY . Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., 13+ who are Chipotle Rewards members. Promotion Period: 11/13/24 at 12:01 a.m. PT – 11/27/24 at 11:59 pm PT. For Official Rules including how to enter, free entry method, entry limitations, odds, prize descriptions, & complete details visit . Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

2 - Valid for the first 20,000 purchases from November 13 - November 15, 2024 of at least $40 in designated holiday e-gift and physical gift cards from the Chipotle online gift card store at . Offer not available for in-restaurant purchases. Purchaser receives the full value of the gift card. Qualifying purchases will receive one single-use code per transaction, valid for a buy-one, get-one free entrée; while supplies last, BOGO will appear in cart for qualifying purchases. BOGO terms below. US only. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

BOGO terms:

Expires 12/31/24.

Valid for a single free entrée with purchase of at least one entrée of equal or greater value. Not valid for Kids Meals.

One time use only. Redemption is subject to availability.

Purchased entrées are eligible for Chipotle Rewards points in accordance with Chipotle Rewards program terms; may not otherwise be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Valid only on chipotle, the Chipotle mobile app and in participating U.S. Chipotle restaurants; not valid on third party ordering platforms.

Use of bonus code at time of purchase is required to redeem; code is void if reproduced or altered and where prohibited. Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not for resale. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

3 - Offer available for a limited time, to new Chipotle Rewards members only. Eligible members receive one free topping or small side of guac with a purchase of $5.00 USD/CAD or more. One-time use only. Expires if not used within seven days after it has been added to a participant's account. Valid for orders placed and fulfilled in-restaurant at participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States and Canada or when ordering via the Chipotle mobile app or Chipotle website. Redemption is subject to availability at the time of redemption. May not be combined with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. A digital Reward coupon associated with a valid Chipotle Rewards account will be required to redeem the Reward. Presentation of valid account required. Not valid on catering or orders on third party delivery platforms. For complete Rewards terms and conditions visit .

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG ) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. There are over 3,600 restaurants as of September

30, 2024, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Kuwait and it is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants in North America and Europe. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on Fortune's Most Admired Companies 2024 list and Time Magazine's Most Influential Companies. With over 125,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit Chipotle .

