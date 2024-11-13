Evidence in ICJ case shows Israel uses starvation as weapon of war in Gaza

(MENAFN) South Africa's Foreign Minister, Ronald Lamola, stated on Tuesday that the evidence provided in the genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) demonstrates how Israel is using starvation as a weapon of war. According to Lamola, Israel's actions are aimed at depopulating Gaza through mass killings and forced displacements. The evidence, he argued, shows that Israel has a special intent to commit genocide in the Gaza Strip and has failed to prevent or punish acts of genocide, as well as failed to prevent incitement to genocide.



Lamola emphasized that all nations have a responsibility to prevent and punish the crime of genocide. The detailed memorial presented by South Africa to the ICJ on October 28 highlights Israel's ongoing violations of the 1948 Genocide Convention, particularly its actions that promote the destruction of the Palestinian population in Gaza. This includes physically killing Palestinians and depriving them of essential humanitarian assistance, creating living conditions that aim to lead to their physical destruction. South Africa further pointed out that Israel has ignored and defied several provisional measures ordered by the ICJ.



In addition, Lamola condemned the spread of disinformation surrounding the genocide case, arguing that these efforts are intended to distract the public from the ongoing genocide occurring in Gaza. He called on the international community to focus on the undeniable facts of the situation, rather than being swayed by misleading narratives. South Africa's stance is rooted in its long-standing commitment to advocating for the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to self-determination and an end to Israel’s unlawful occupation.



Post-apartheid South Africa has been a vocal supporter of Palestinian rights, consistently calling for an end to the Israeli occupation, which it views as a denial of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination. Lamola’s statements underscore South Africa’s ongoing efforts to seek justice for Palestinians through international legal channels and to draw attention to the atrocities they continue to face.

