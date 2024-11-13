Biden intends on asking for extra money for Kiev

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden will urge continued support for Ukraine’s war against Russia during his final months in office, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in an interview on CBS News Sunday. The Biden administration plans to utilize all funds allocated by for Ukraine before Donald takes office in January, as the incoming president is expected to scale back assistance to Kiev. Trump is likely to either push European members to take on more responsibility or pressure Ukraine to seek a peace settlement with Russia, possibly through concessions.



“President Biden will have the opportunity in the next 70 days to make the case to Congress and the incoming administration that the US must remain committed to Ukraine,” Sullivan told CBS’s *Face the Nation*. He emphasized that abandoning Ukraine would lead to greater instability in Europe. While the US still has billions in remaining Ukraine-related funding, Sullivan did not clarify when or if Biden would formally request additional spending from lawmakers. He only confirmed that Biden will argue for continued resources beyond his term.



The Biden administration has repeatedly pledged to support Ukraine for as long as necessary to defeat Russia, which views the conflict as a US-backed proxy war. Sullivan insisted that the current US strategy remains effective, citing economic sanctions that are causing hardship for Russia and suggesting that Russia’s position is weakening over time.



Despite these claims, Russian forces are reportedly making significant battlefield progress, and Ukraine is facing difficulties replenishing its losses, partly due to large numbers of men avoiding the draft. Meanwhile, sanctions have had limited success in crippling Russia's economy, as evidenced by a recent surge in Russia’s gold reserves, which surpassed $200 billion in October.

