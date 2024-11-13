Blind backing for Ukraine breaks Germany

(MENAFN) Germany has long been known for its love of stability, a trait reflected in its system, which is designed to resist change and promote gradual, if frustratingly slow, progress. This penchant for stability also breeds a culture of compromise, where policies that might seem ineffective or outdated to others are viewed as reasonable by Germans. However, occasionally, this system of controlled frustration breaks down at the top—most recently in November, when Chancellor Olaf Scholz dismissed Finance Christian Lindner, marking the collapse of the "traffic light" coalition that has governed Germany for nearly three years.



The "traffic light" coalition, formed by Scholz's SPD (Social Democrats), the Greens, and the FDP (Free Democrats), was often dysfunctional and riddled with ideological conflicts. The dismissal of Lindner, who also led the FDP, triggered a cascade of exits from the party, leaving the government without a majority in parliament. As a result, Scholz's government is now in a weakened state, effectively incapable of governing.



The immediate question is what comes next. Since the opposition, led by the CDU (Christian Democrats), is unlikely to support Scholz’s weakened government, early elections are now inevitable. These elections, originally scheduled for the end of next year, are now expected to take place in the first quarter of 2024. In order to trigger these elections, Scholz must first call a confidence vote in parliament, which he is almost certain to lose. This will pave the way for the president to dissolve the parliament and call for new elections. However, the prospect of a quick change in government led by the CDU, currently led by Friedrich Merz, remains unlikely.

MENAFN13112024000045015687ID1108881001