Fennec Pharmaceuticals To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC; TSX: FRX), a commercial stage specialty company, today announced that the Company will be participating in the 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference. The Company's management will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the event.

Details:

Event: 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference

Date: November 19, 2024

Location : Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, New York City

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of PEDMARK to reduce the risk of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK received FDA approval in September 2022 and European Commission approval in June 2023 and U.K. approval in October 2023 under the brand name PEDMARQSI. PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Exclusivity in the U.S. and PEDMARQSI has received Pediatric Use Marketing Authorization in Europe, which includes eight years plus two years of data and market protection. For more information, please visit .

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Robert Andrade

Chief Financial Officer

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

+1 919-246-5299

Corporate & Media:

Lindsay Rocco

Elixir Health Public Relations

+1 862-596-1304

...