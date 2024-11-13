Turkish Viu Original A Fairy Tale to launch this November

(MENAFN- VFS Global) Viu, PCCW’s leading pan-regional OTT video streaming service, premiered the highly anticipated Viu Original Turkish drama series A Fairy Tale (Bir Peri Masali) on November 1st. The title was released with Arabic dubbing ensuring it reaches a broader audience across the MENA region.



Set against the vibrant backdrop of Istanbul, this 38-episode drama tells the compelling story of Zeynep, portrayed by rising star Alina Boz. Zeynep, a babysitter struggling through life’s hardships due to her irresponsible father, is facing her greatest challenge when she stumbles upon a bag of cash. As her world turns upside down, Zeynep must confront her morals and decide what path to take.



A Fairy Tale marks an exciting addition to Viu’s expanding Turkish drama collection, delivering high-quality production that viewers have come to know and expect from the platform. Turkish dramas remain a staple in the MENA region on Viu, with their popularity and viewership continuing to grow year after year. A Fairy Tale reinforces Viu’s commitment to bringing engaging, top-quality Turkish content to audiences captivated by this beloved genre.



The series also features a talented ensemble cast, including renowned actors Taro Emir Tekin as Onur, Nazan Kesal as Ülfet and Hazal Feliz Küçükköse as Zeynep’s rival, Elif. Each character adds layers of complexity to Zeynep’s journey, weaving a rich narrative of family, loyalty and the profound consequences of wealth.



Viewers can catch the series starting 1st of November, with all episodes available to binge watch exclusively on Viu. Download from the App Store, Google Play or Huawei App Gallery, or watch on the web at







