Six Strategic Bombers Take Off In Russia Ukraine's Air Force

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several Tu-95 strategic bombers took off in the north of Russia in the early hours of Wednesday, November 13.

That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

"The take-off of up to six Tu-95ms bombers from Olenegorsk has been recorded. Roughly, they are expected to reach the missile launch areas at 5:00 a.m.," the post reads.

The Air Force urged the Ukrainians to follow the updates regarding the possible launch of missiles and not to ignore air raid alerts.

Tu-95 strategic bombers can carry cruise missiles, which the aggressor state uses for strikes on Ukraine.

The photo is illustrative