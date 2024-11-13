Six Strategic Bombers Take Off In Russia Ukraine's Air Force
11/13/2024 12:11:21 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several Tu-95 strategic bombers took off in the north of Russia in the early hours of Wednesday, November 13.
That's according to the Ukrainian Air Force , Ukrinform reports.
"The take-off of up to six Tu-95ms bombers from Olenegorsk has been recorded. Roughly, they are expected to reach the missile launch areas at 5:00 a.m.," the post reads.
The Air Force urged the Ukrainians to follow the updates regarding the possible launch of cruise missiles and not to ignore air raid alerts.
Tu-95 strategic bombers can carry cruise missiles, which the aggressor state uses for strikes on Ukraine.
