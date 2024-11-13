Polycarbonate Sheets Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

The global Polycarbonate Sheets Size was valued at

USD 5.12 billion in 2024

and is projected to reach from

USD 5.40 billion in 2025

to

USD 8.22 billion by 2033 , growing at a

CAGR of 5.4%

during the forecast period (2025-2033).

A thermoplastic material with design flexibility for sheet makers is polycarbonate. In challenging circumstances, polycarbonate is renowned for keeping strength and color. Numerous uses for polycarbonate sheets include clear windows on prototype models, translucent prototypes with color tints, machinery guards, roofing, and more demand for the product roofing system is one of the factors driving market expansion. The advantages of a roofing system made of polycarbonate sheets are their strength, use, U.V. protection, fire resistance, and visual appeal.

Market Dynamics Booming Demand from End-Use Industries Foster the Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market

Polycarbonate sheets are widely used in many end-use industries such as construction, electrical, automotive, and medical. This is attributed to its exceptional physical and chemical properties such as high toughness, high impact strength, chemical & heat resistance, transmittance, U.V. resistant, and others. The automobile industry in developing countries is contributing to the growth of the polycarbonate sheets market. The automotive industry increasingly uses polycarbonate and its blends to produce vehicle body parts. The main reasons for selecting these materials are the possibilities for weight reduction and cost savings through highly integrated modular design the weight of the vehicle can increase its efficiency, and a polycarbonate sheet is an excellent option as it is lightweight and has high tensile strength.

Furthermore, emerging countries, like India and China, are investing heavily in infrastructure development, leading to the growth in construction activities in these countries. The change in construction activities has increased the demand for transparent roofing products in both residential and industrial sectors, which, in turn, will increase the demand for polycarbonate sheets.

Demand from Developing Countries Create Tremendous Opportunities for the Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market

Increasing construction activity in developing countries, such as India, China, and Brazil, will provide a lucrative opportunity to grow the polycarbonate sheets market. China is among the top consumer of polycarbonate in industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics, construction, food packaging, and healthcare. The rise in the population of India and China has led to the infrastructural growth of medical equipment and healthcare facilities. Therefore, the need for better healthcare facilities due to the growing population will further contribute to developing the polycarbonate sheets market. In the manufacture of optical discs, such as C.D.s, DVDs, and Blu-ray discs, polycarbonate sheet is the most used material.

Furthermore, rapid urbanization in developing countries is increasing the demand for home video entertainment, especially in developing countries with slower internet speeds, resulting in increased Blu-ray disc use countries, like Japan, Thailand, Germany, and South Africa, contribute to the global development of plastic polymer due to improved technology, government funding, and increased demand from end-user industries such as packaging, electronics, and medical.

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the global polycarbonate market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific polycarbonate sheets market is analyzed across China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. China has a dominant share in the market, owing to the presence of manufacturers and established consumer bases such as electronics, automotive, and others. In Asia-Pacific, polycarbonate sheets are consumed in electrical & electronics, automotive, and construction industries, which acts as a critical driving force for the market. China, South Korea, and Japan have the presence of established automotive and electrical & electronics sectors. Additionally, the demand for polycarbonate sheets increased in the healthcare sector due to the emergence of COVID-19.

Europe is the second-largest region and is estimated to generate USD 265 million, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period. Europe has the advantage of the presence of major raw material manufacturers in the region, such as Bayer AG, Covestro, etc. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted aerospace &defense manufacturing in Europe. Air carriers reduced their flight schedule by 60–95% or canceled all flights. Furthermore, business travel is static as many companies are not physically visiting suppliers, customers, and other stakeholders sheets are also used as roofs. The demand for plastic roofs is increasing for greenhouses, carports, school canopies, pools, patios, and others. Some major roof solution providers are B.S.R. Group, Bramac Europe, Ward Roofing, Wienerberger Roof, and others.

The North American polycarbonate sheets market is analyzed across the US, Canada, and Mexico. A large consumer base for polycarbonate sheets in North America is a significant factor contributing to the market's growth. In North America, polycarbonate sheets are consumed in construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics industries, which acts as a critical driving force for the market. In addition, the demand for polycarbonate sheets increased in the healthcare sector due to the emergence of COVID-19.

Key Highlights



Based on type, the global polycarbonate sheets market is classified into Solid, Multiwall, Corrugated, and Others. Multiwall Polycarbonate dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use industries, the global polycarbonate sheets market is fragmented into Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, Packaging, and Others. The Electrical & Electronics segment dominates the market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. Region-wise, the global polycarbonate sheets market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominates the global polycarbonate market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The key players operating and profiled in the polycarbonate sheets market include Covestro AG, Uvplastic Material Technology Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Innovo Industries Co., Ltd., Polyvalley Technology Co., Ltd., Emco Industrial Plastics, Exolon Group, Palram Industries Ltd, Spolytech, MG Polyplast Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Tuflite.

Recent Developments

Market News

In April 2022,Inspria® Med, a new product in the Exolon Group's Med line, is constructed of Eastman TritanTMcopolyester. The solid sheets complement the sheet materials Exolon® Med and Vivak® Med for medical applications. According to Jens Becker, CEO of Exolon Group, "by broadening our variety of sheets for medical purposes, we can now cover a wide range of applications with our material."

Segmentation

Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Segmentation By Type



Solid

Multiwall

Corrugated Others



Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Packaging Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific LAMEA

By End-Use IndustryBy Regions