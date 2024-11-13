Delhi AQI Today: Smog Chokes Capital For 15Th Day Flights Cancelled In Amritsar. Check AQI In Mumbai, Kolkata

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi AQI Today: On Wednesday, a dense layer of smog enveloped areas around Rail Bhawan as the Air Quality (AQI) in Delhi remained at alarming levels. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded 'Very Poor' AQI levels across multiple localities in Delhi for the 15th day, highlighting the persistent pollution crisis plaguing the capital.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Mumbai, Kolkata remained 'Moderate' on Wednesday 13 November. Kolkata recorded 106 on the AQI index, while Mumbai recorded 173.



The Air Quality Index (AQI) has been in the "very poor" category since October 30, when it was recorded at 307.

Visuals from Azadpur Mandi illustrated the extent of the situation, showing that Delhi has now been shrouded in smog each morning for the past 15 days. This relentless smog has created a health emergency as air quality metrics continue to spiral into hazardous territory.

On Tuesday, across the country, three stations registered "very poor" air quality, including Delhi, while one station in Bihar's Hajipur recorded the AQI in the "severe" category with a reading of 427.

Anand Vihar and Other Areas Hit Critical AQI Levels

The CPCB recorded an AQI of 394 at Anand Vihar on 13 November, a number perilously close to the 'Severe' category.

Other regions, including Bulandshahr, Ghaziabad, and Noida, experienced 'Hazardous' AQI levels, signalling extreme air pollution.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon's AQI , though slightly lower, remained classified as 'Very Harmful', underscoring the region's ongoing air quality struggles.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", 401 and 450 "severe" and above 450 "severe plus".