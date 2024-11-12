Footnanny And Oceanx Join Forces To Supercharge Customers' Delivery Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Footnanny and Ocean X seal a ground-breaking partnership deal a faster, more reliable, and seamless delivery experience,.

Product Developer Gloria L. Williams aka Footnanny is the only brand that achieved a 10-year in a row selection for the annual Oprah's Favorite Things List.

The Footnanny ONE Pedicure Kit is an at-home unscented spa - 8 oz jar of cream, 8 oz of soaking salts, 1 oz bottle of oil. Products are a blend of natural oils -olive oil, protein rice oil, and coconut oil. A pair of socks and rescue buffer are included.

Footnanny, founded by Gloria L. Williams, delivers premium foot care products, made in the USA, designed to pamper and rejuvenate.

- Gloria L. Williams, aka“Footnanny” and founder of the Footnanny brand HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Footnanny , the celebrated luxury foot care brand, announced an innovative partnership with OceanX , a leading fulfillment and logistics provider within the widely respected Guthy|Renker network. This collaboration will bring Footnanny fans nationwide a faster, more reliable, and seamless delivery experience, adding a higher level of convenience and satisfaction to their shopping journey.“With our customers' needs as my top priority, I'm excited to be partnering with OceanX to streamline how we bring Footnanny products into their homes,” said Gloria L. Williams, also known as“Footnanny” and founder of the Footnanny brand.“This partnership enables us to enhance our service with faster deliveries and greater accuracy while keeping the high quality our customers expect.”OceanX, a trusted name in logistics within Guthy|Renker's extensive network, specializes in delivering direct-to-consumer solutions that merge top-tier technology with fulfillment excellence. Guthy|Renker, known globally for its influence in direct marketing, represents a range of renowned beauty, skincare, and wellness brands. Footnanny is a premium choice among these, frequently topping wellness wish lists and achieving an unprecedented ten-year streak on Oprah's Favorite Things list. The brand's foot spa was also recently voted Best Pedicure in Beverly Hills, California.“We offer our customers a new, elevated shopping experience that combines Footnanny's premium products with the efficiency of OceanX,” added Williams.“Something truly powerful is coming to our Footnanny family, and I can't wait for everyone to enjoy the enhanced convenience and ease and my lastest product, The Footnanny One Kit .”This partnership represents Footnanny's commitment to continuously raising the bar in customer care, making every order feel like a luxurious experience from beginning to end.For more information on Footnanny's products and services, visit Footnanny's website at .About FootnannyFootnanny, founded by Gloria L. Williams, delivers premium foot care products made in the USA and designed to pamper and rejuvenate. Recognized with ten consecutive appearances on Oprah's Favorite Things list, Footnanny continues to lead in the luxury foot care category, offering high-quality products for wellness enthusiasts everywhere.About OceanXOceanX is a leading provider of advanced fulfillment and logistics solutions, committed to enhancing the customer experience for top brands through transformative supply chain innovations.

Dr. Marie Y. Lemelle, MBA

Platinum Star Public Relations, Inc.

+1 213-276-7827

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Footnanny Brand Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Footnanny and OceanX Join Forces to Supercharge Customers' Delivery Experience News Provided By Platinum Star Public Relations November 12, 2024, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care , Business & Economy , Culture, Society & Lifestyle , Retail , Shipping, Storage & Logistics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact