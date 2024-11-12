EQS-News: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Vossloh has successfully completed the placement of new shares

12.11.2024 / 21:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION (IN WHOLE OR IN PART), DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES Vossloh has successfully completed the placement of new shares

Placement price amounts to €41.0 per share

Major shareholder KB Holding GmbH participated in the capital increase in proportion to its shareholding of 50.09

% Trading of new shares is expected to commence on November 18, 2024

Werdohl, November 12, 2024. Today, Vossloh AG has successfully completed the placement of new shares with entitlement to dividends as from January 1, 2024, as part of the capital increase against cash contributions and without subscription rights, as resolved upon today. The 1,756,417 new no‐par value ordinary bearer shares were placed in a private placement with institutional investors by way of an accelerated bookbuilding process. The shares were placed at a placement price of €41.0 per share. Vossloh will generate proceeds amounting to approximately €72 million before deduction of commissions and expenses. Vossloh intends to use the net proceeds from the capital increase to partially finance the purchase price for the planned acquisition of Sateba Group. The major shareholder of the company, KB Holding GmbH, participated in the capital increase in accordance with its shareholdings of 50.09 % in the share capital of the company. Admission of the new shares for trading in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and for trading in the regulated market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange is expected to take place without a prospectus on November 15, 2024. It is intended to include the new shares in the existing listings of the company's shares on November 18, 2024. The delivery of the new shares is also scheduled for November 18, 2024. Vossloh is subject to a lock-up period of 6 months, subject to market standard exemptions. COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft and Deutsche Bank AG acted in the capital increase as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners.



Contact details for the media:

Andreas Friedemann

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-608

E-Mail: ...

Contact details for investors:

Dr. Daniel Gavranovic

Phone: +49 (0) 2392 52-609

E-Mail: I...

Vossloh is a global technology group that has stood for quality, safety, customer focus, reliability and innovation for around 140 years. With its comprehensive range of products and services for the rail track, Vossloh is one of the world market leaders in this field. Vossloh offers a uniquely broad range of products and services under one roof: Rail fastening systems, concrete ties, switch systems and crossings as well as innovative and increasingly digital-based services for the entire life cycle of rails and switches. Vossloh uses its systemic understanding of the track to address the central customer need of "rail track availability". Vossloh products and services are in use in more than 100 countries. With around 75 Group companies in almost 30 countries and over 40 production locations, Vossloh is active locally worldwide. Vossloh is committed to sustainable corporate governance and climate protection and makes an important contribution to the sustainable mobility of people and goods with its products and services. The Group's activities are divided into three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules and Lifecycle Solutions. In the 2023 financial year, Vossloh generated sales revenues of €1,214.3 million with around 4,000 employees.

Important notice

The distribution of this announcement and the offering of the shares of Vossloh AG in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. This announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in the United States of America (or the " United States ") (except for "qualified institutional buyers" (" QIBs ") as defined in Rule°144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " Securities Act ")), Australia, Canada, Japan or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

The new shares mentioned herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold absent registration except pursuant to an exemption from, or a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements under the Securities Act. There will be no public offer of the new shares in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction.

Each of the joint bookrunners is acting exclusively for Vossloh and no-one else in connection with the private placement of the new shares. They will not regard any other person as their respective clients in relation to the private placement of the new shares and will not be responsible to anyone other than Vossloh for providing the protections afforded to their respective clients, nor for providing advice in relation to the private placement of the new shares, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to herein.

In connection with the private placement of the new shares, the joint bookrunners and any of their affiliates, acting as investors for their own accounts, may subscribe for or purchase new shares of Vossloh and in that capacity may retain, purchase, sell, offer to sell or otherwise deal for their own accounts in such new shares and other securities of Vossloh or related investments in connection with the private placement of the new shares or otherwise. The joint bookrunners do not intend to disclose the extent of any such investment or transactions otherwise than in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligations to do so.

None of the joint bookrunners or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, advisers or agents accepts any responsibility or liability whatsoever for or makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information in this announcement (or whether any information has been omitted from the announcement) or any other information relating to Vossloh, its subsidiaries or associated companies, whether written, oral or in a visual or electronic form, and howsoever transmitted or made available or for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

In member states of the European Economic Area ("EEA"), this announcement is only addressed to and directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC. Further, if you are acting as a fiduciary or agent for one or more investor accounts, (a) each such account is a qualified investor, (b) you have investment discretion with respect to each account, and (c) you have full power and authority to make the representations, warranties, agreements and acknowledgements herein on behalf of each such account. In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only addressed to and directed at "Qualified Investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 who are also (i) investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the " Order "), (ii) high net worth companies, or (iii) other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as“ relevant persons ”).

This announcement does not constitute a recommendation concerning the placement of the new shares. Investors should consult a professional advisor as to the suitability of such placement for the person concerned.

To the extent this announcement contains predictions, expectations or statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Vossloh (“forward-looking statements”), they are based upon current views and assumptions of the Vossloh management, which were made to its best knowledge. Forward-looking statements reflect various expectations and assumptions of the management of Vossloh which may or may not prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results of Vossloh or the success of the industries in which Vossloh operates to differ materially from the earnings position, profitability, performance or the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in these forward-looking statements. In consideration of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, persons receiving this document are advised not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Vossloh does not assume any liability or guarantee for such forward-looking statements and will not adjust them to any future results and developments.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein in the United States, Australia, Canada, South Africa, Japan or in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from registration requirements is available. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities referred to herein may not be offered or sold in Australia, Canada or Japan or to, or for the account or benefit of, any national resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, South Africa or Japan. Vossloh has not and does not intend to register any securities in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. There will be no public offer of the securities in the United States or elsewhere. Copies of this document are not being, and should not be, distributed, published or transmitted into the United States.

Information to Distributors

Pursuant to EU product governance requirements, the shares have been subject to a product approval process, under which each distributor has determined that such shares are: (i) compatible with an end target market of retail investors and investors who meet the criteria of professional clients and eligible counterparties, each as defined in MiFID II; and (ii) eligible for distribution through all distribution channels as are permitted by MiFID II. Any distributor subsequently offering the shares is responsible for undertaking its own target market assessment in respect of the shares and determining appropriate distribution channels.





12.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft Vosslohstr. 4 58791 Werdohl Germany Phone: +49 (0)2392 52 - 359 Fax: +49 (0)2392 52 - 219 E-mail: i... Internet: ISIN: DE0007667107 WKN: 766710 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2028495



End of News EQS News Service