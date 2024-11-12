Rising Focus On Health And Mindful Eating: A Key Driver Transforming The Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research company

The carbohydrates in human nutrition market is projected to grow from $24.81 billion in 2023 to $26.30 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%. This growth reflects rising global awareness of balanced diets, the increasing demand for energy-rich foods, and the rise of fitness trends and carbohydrate fortification in food science.

How Much Will the Global Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market Grow, and What Is the Predicted Annual Growth Rate?

The market is forecast to grow to $33.35 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.1%. The market is driven by the increasing focus on personalized nutrition, rising demand for plant-based and low-glycemic carbohydrates, and a growing interest in gut health. Trends include the shift towards slow-release carbohydrates, the popularity of plant-based carbohydrate sources, and advancements in carbohydrate-replacement technologies for low-carb diets.

What Are The Top Drivers Contributing To The Growth Of The Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market?

The growing global focus on health and well-being is expected to drive the carbohydrates market in human nutrition. As people become more aware of the impact of diet on overall health, carbohydrates-vital for providing energy, supporting brain function, and promoting digestion-are being recognized for their importance. A 2022 survey by Food Insight revealed that 52% of participants followed a specific diet, reflecting a broader shift towards mindful eating and fueling growth in the carbohydrates market.

Which Companies Are Leading Growth in the Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market?

Major companies operating in the market are Nestlé S.A., Archer Daniels Midland, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danone S.A., General Mills Inc., Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S, DSM Nutritional Products, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Kerry Group, Amway Corporation, Ingredion Incorporated, Lonza Group AG, Glanbia Nutritionals, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., AAK AB, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle, Balchem Corporation, BENEO GmbH, NutraBio Labs Inc., Bionova Lifesciences, Crespel & Deiters GmbH & Co. KG, Felthon Healthcare

What Are the Key Trends Defining the Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market Size ?

In the carbohydrate nutrition sector, Chew, a U.S.-based food innovation company, introduced Fastfood sports nutrition in February 2023. This range includes Galacto-Gels and Galacto-Gummies, which use galactose-based carbohydrates to provide sustained energy for athletes. These products aim to deliver stable energy without the sugar crashes often associated with traditional carbohydrate sources.

Global Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market Segmentation

The carbohydrates in human nutrition market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Monosaccharides, Disaccharides, Carbohydrate Derivatives

2) By Age Group: Adults, Childhood

3) By Population: Pediatric, Geriatric, Maternal

4) By Application: Dietary Supplements, Functional Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Infant Nutrition

Geographical Highlights: North America Leading Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market Overview: Definition and Scope

Carbohydrates are a group of macronutrients that provide the body with energy. Upon digestion, carbohydrates break down into glucose, which fuels bodily functions like brain activity and physical movement. They also support digestive health and metabolic processes, making them an essential component of human nutrition.

The Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Carbohydrates In Human Nutrition Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into carbohydrates in human nutrition market size, carbohydrates in human nutrition market drivers and trends, carbohydrates in human nutrition market major players, carbohydrates in human nutrition competitors' revenues, carbohydrates in human nutrition market positioning, and carbohydrates in human nutrition market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

