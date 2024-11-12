Resprop Awarded Management Of Aulden At The Highlands Apartments In Dallas, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Featuring a pool table and stylish seating areas, their inviting lounge encourages social gatherings and fosters a strong sense of community.

This open-concept loft-style layout features high ceilings, sleek wood-style flooring, and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, creating a spacious and stylish living area.

Enjoy the charm of private balconies overlooking lush greenery, offering a perfect spot to relax and take in the peaceful surroundings.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ResProp Management is now providing full-service property management for Aulden at the Highlands Apartments. Located in the heart of Dallas, this community offers residents easy access to a vibrant array of urban convenience and suburban tranquility.With over 430 units of one and two bedroom apartments, with ranging square footage, there's a floor plan for everyone. Each apartment includes contemporary finishes, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, and high-speed internet access. The community also provides residents with a resort style swimming pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse, and lounge area.“ResProp Management is excited to expand our management presence in the Lake Highland area. With our expertise in this specific area, we can serve residents well by giving them a safe, attainable home with great amenities.” states Alex Pankow, Director of Business Development.Located in the thriving Highlands area of Dallas, Aulden at The Highlands offers residents a perfect blend of urban convenience and community charm. This vibrant neighborhood is known for its rich variety of dining, shopping, and entertainment options. Residents can enjoy local parks, fitness trails, and recreational facilities that promote an active lifestyle. The area is also conveniently situated near major highways, providing easy access to downtown Dallas and its bustling business district. Whether you're exploring the eclectic local culture or seeking a relaxing evening at one of the nearby parks, Aulden at The Highlands places you in the heart of it all.“We are excited about what this amazing community has to offer North Lake Highlands. It's convenient location near shopping, entertainment, dining and several schools offers a little something for everyone.” states Candace Kelly, Dallas Regional Manager.About Mountain Pacific Holdings :Mountain Pacific Holdings specializes in financing real estate development projects across both primary and secondary markets in the United States. The company focuses on value-add and ground-up developments, offering equity solutions to developers and investors. Backed by a diverse group of financial supporters, including principals, individual investors, wealth management professionals, and semi-institutional sources, Mountain Pacific Holdings is known for delivering strong investment returns. Their approach emphasizes transparency, co-investment opportunities, swift decision-making, and experienced management, all aimed at providing attractive, risk-adjusted returns.About ResProp Management:Since 2010, ResProp has managed over 18,000 apartment homes throughout Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and Alabama. ResProp aims to be the premier service provider to property owners and residents of residential real estate. Headquartered in Austin TX, the company provides expert in-house consulting in a variety of key marketing arenas, including property acquisition and management, business development, asset management, financing, and construction management.

