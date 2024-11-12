Principal Financial Group 2023 Sustainability Report: Our Work In The Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Principal Group 2023 Sustainability Report

Our work in the community

Our approach

Encouraging Principal employees to bring their passions and purpose to work is the core of the Principal Gives Back program, which connects them to our philanthropic culture through volunteer opportunities and incentives and a match giving program. The program draws on the expertise and resources of the business to strengthen communities and create lasting impact in the cities where our employees live and work.

True to our culture, our participants supported 4,312 causes across 30 countries and volunteered over 64,000 hours. From giving to community-based organizations through match giving and Dollars for Doers programs, to packing food and hygiene kits for underprivileged families and unhoused individuals, to mentoring school children and young people, Principal employees provided their time, expertise, and resources to better their communities near and far.

Our actions and performance in 2023

In 2023, Principal employees supported our communities with:



64,626 volunteer hours logged by eligible users $5.5M matching dollars given to eligible organizations by Principal® Foundation

World Central Kitchen

In 2023, for the first time in our history, Principal® Foundation created a global series of employee engagement events that connected a Principal® Foundation grantee and employees of Principal. In collaboration with World Central Kitchen (WCK), Principal® Foundation created a series of activations that allowed Principal employees to learn about the organization, the crises WCK responds to, and understand why Principal® Foundation supports them. The events also provided hands-on assistance by packing meals that were donated to local organizations. In 2023, Principal, together with Principal® Foundation, activated in Manila, Philippines and Charlotte, North Carolina. In Manila, Principal employees packaged 2,000 meal kits that can each feed a family of four for two weeks. In Charlotte, Principal employees packaged 1,300 sandwich meals for local after school programs.

Pedal to Paris

Over 30 Principal employees from six offices came together to cycle more than 180 miles from London to Paris and Frankfurt to Paris as a fundraiser. Together they raised over $64,000 for two charities: We are Beam, which provides comprehensive support services to children and young people with any form of physical, learning, or sensory impairment; and Kleine Helden Little Heroes, which provides home quality of life care for seriously ill or terminally ill children. The enthusiasm for this event garnered support and donations from employees around the world.

To learn more, read the Principal Financial Group 2023 Sustainability Report .

