Dilyn Loveless, International Trade Attorney, Joins Centre Law As Of Counsel

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre Law is pleased to announce that international trade attorney, Dilyn Loveless is joining Centre Law as of counsel.

With over 20 years of expertise in national security, high-stakes investigations, and international trade compliance, Dilyn's extensive knowledge and experience will be an invaluable asset to our firm and our clients.

Dilyn's distinguished career is marked by her groundbreaking role as the first female case officer deployed with SEAL Team Six and her recognition by two U.S. Presidents for her civilian service that highlights her exceptional leadership. Barbara Kinosky, Centre's managing partner said, "Dilyn's deep expertise in navigating complex federal investigations, regulatory landscapes, and cross-border transactions will enhance our ability to deliver top-tier legal advice and counsel to our clients." Dilyn graduated with honors from Georgetown Law. She speaks Arabic and Spanish.

At Centre Law, we are dedicated to delivering cost effective large law experience in government contracting and international trade to companies worldwide. We are thrilled to welcome Dilyn to expand the depth of our international trade practice.

Read Dilyn's full bio here and connect with Dilyn on LinkedIn .

