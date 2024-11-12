(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with disabilities, is pleased to announce the launch of Language Accelerator , a technology-based personalized language intervention program for PreK-Elementary students with deficits or delays in any area of language. Language Accelerator is available as part of TeachTown's Whole Child Packages for both early childhood and K-12 instruction.

Continue Reading

"With speech or language impairment ranking as the second most common disability among U.S. students, we recognize the urgent need for language intervention," shares Margaret Onisick Lawless, chief product officer, TeachTown. She continues, "Building Language Accelerator from the ground up stems from a passion to significantly impact students' language development through personalized instruction that is designed to achieve measurable gains."

TeachTown Announces the Launch of Language Accelerator

Post thi

With Language Accelerator, school-based SLPs and classroom teachers can provide language intervention at scale to help address students' current language deficits and prevent later language and academic difficulties. As the only language development solution on the market designed to be used by both the school-based speech and language pathologist and the classroom teacher, Language Accelerator addresses a key market challenge: scaling the personalization of language intervention.

Instruction in Language Accelerator spans across 6 language domains, including Semantics, Morphology, Syntax, Pragmatics, Phonology, and Symbolic Representation. The intervention also includes articulation and literacy-based language activities, and is an essential component of early intervention for any student with developmental language disorder and/or language delays.

"Language Accelerator empowers students with language disorders and/or delays to receive the right support at the right time to ensure a path toward long-term success," says Richard Becker, chief executive officer, TeachTown. He continues, "We look forward to supporting students as they enhance their language knowledge, generalization skills, and the amount of language to which they are exposed."

Learn more about Language Accelerator at teachtown .

About TeachTown

TeachTown, backed by L Squared Capital Partners, is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students with disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities.

Media Contact

Megan Gilson

[email protected]



SOURCE TeachTown

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED