Little Bites® Snacks Delivers Snow Day Vibes With Limited-Edition Hot Cocoa With Marshmallow Muffins!

Get cozy this season with the irresistible taste of hot cocoa in a snackable muffin

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for winter, Little Bites® Snacks has captured all the warmth and comfort of your favorite snow day treat with the release of Limited-Edition Little Bites® Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins ! Bursting with rich cocoa flavor and sweet, mini marshmallows, these new muffins are reminiscent of winter's most beloved drink in every bite.

Available now through mid-March, these deliciously soft and moist muffins are infused with the nostalgic flavors of rich cocoa and sweet mini marshmallows. Whether cozying up by the fireplace with a warm cup of coffee, or sharing a moment with loved ones, Little Bites® Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins are the perfect treat to add some sweetness to your chilly mornings or mellow afternoons.

"At Little Bites, we're all about turning the little moments into special memories, and our Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins are made to do just that," said Moira Flood, Marketing Director for Little Bites® Snacks. "This seasonal flavor brings all the magic of winter's favorite drink into a fun, portable snack that can be enjoyed anywhere, anytime. We can't wait for fans to experience the festive, chocolatey goodness in every bite!"

Packed four perfectly portioned muffins to a pouch and made with real chocolate and no high fructose corn syrup, Little Bites® Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins offer an indulgent taste that kids love, and a snack choice that parents can feel good about. Each bite captures the essence of those cold chilly months, making every occasion, no matter how big or how small, a moment to celebrate!

Limited Edition Little Bites® Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 180 calories per pouch, Little Bites® Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins are the ideal snacking solution for today's busy families.

Little Bites® Hot Cocoa with Marshmallow Muffins are available now at most retailers nationwide through mid-March. To find a store near you, click here , or for more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook , Instagram and TikTok pages.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, ArtesanoTM, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

SOURCE Entenmann's Little Bites® Snacks

