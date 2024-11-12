The 2Nd Global Invitation Revelation Seminar... Scale Expanded Over 10 Times Compared To 1St Session, Will Become An International Event

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 religious leaders from 57 countries completed a 2-day scripture exchange program 'Revelation Speech' by representatives of religious leaders from Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, and Hinduism drew attention.

Chairman Lee speaking to the religious leaders on the first day of the Second Global Invitation Revelation Seminar.

On the 1st, at the 2nd Session of the International Invitation Revelation Lecture held at Shincheonji Cheongju Church, Buddhist religious leader, Venerable Hyun-sun, is seen delivering a speech based on Revelation 1:1-8 from the Book of Revelation, which he had studied.

Buddhist spiritual leader and meditation instructor, Bharat Dashrath Shastri Triratna Buddha, shared,

"I have been learning the Bible for one year through the Bible exchange program. I am truly happy to learn. I will now do my best to lead everyone to become part of God's family." Triratna Buddha, completed the 1-night, 2-day schedule of the "Second Global Invitation Revelation Seminar" hosted by the Shincheonji Church of Jesus at the Shincheonji Cheongju Church in Cheongju, Chungbuk Province.

He attended the first Global Invitation Revelation Seminar held in Seoul in February, and after being deeply moved by the teachings, participated again in the second seminar. Shincheonji Church of Jesus explained that many religious leaders who participated in the first seminar could not forget the inspiration and impact, which is why they attended the second session as well.

The purpose of the Global Invitation Revelation Seminar is to enhance mutual understanding between different religions based on their sacred texts and eliminate conflicts to bring peace to the world.

Shincheonji Church of Jesus' General Overseer, Lee Man-hee, emphasized during the "First Global Invitation Revelation Seminar" that "Although the sacred texts of each religion may differ slightly, the fundamental teachings are not very different," and he added, "All Christians and religious people from each country should study their sacred texts to understand and verify them and strive to unite as one."

Following this call, over 1,000 religious leaders from 57 countries attended the second seminar, which was held eight months after the first. This is more than ten times the number of participants in the first seminar, which had about 80 religious leaders from 27 countries.

On October 30, they attended the Zion Christian Mission Center's 115th graduation ceremony and, on the 31st, learned about the introduction to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus and the fulfillment of the Book of Revelation. During a prayer session for global peace, they united their hearts despite their religious differences.

On the final day, November 1, religious leaders representing Buddhism, Hinduism, Christianity, and Islam delivered speeches about the Revelation they had learned, receiving applause and cheers from the attendees. Notably, some of these religious leaders had participated in the first seminar and had since returned to their countries to establish "Peace Centers."

