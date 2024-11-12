B2B Tech Specialist Arketi Secures PE Funding To Accelerate Growth

(MENAFN- PRovoke) ATLANTA-Arketi Group, a digital marketing and public relations agency for business-to-business companies, has secured a partnership with with private equity firms Go Capital and Station Partners to create a new B2B marketing and communications agency platform.





Arketi Group, a 25-person firm headquartered in Atlanta, offers strategy, public relations, messaging, branding, and demand generation services. According to agency founder and chief executive Mike Neumeier, the two firms“partner with high-performing, growth-ready businesses” and will be looking for Arketi“to become a platform leader in the B2B technology and digital marketing space.”



Chris Duggan, managing partner at Go Capital, added:“Our firm invests in companies that are values-driven and forward-thinking. From their people to their processes, Arketi is the exemplification of that.”



In Arketi's early days“we did things like the 'Virtual CMO' intended to work with startups. As we evolved, we went into middle market companies. And now we are working with some Fortune 500 companies” a lost that includes companies such as Cox, Fiserv, Iron Mountain and NCR Voyix.



Now, Neumeier said,“Things are changing so fast in PR and marketing and communications that we really felt in order to stay on top we wanted to grow the firm and we wanted to grow it through acquisition.”



One of the firm's values, he said, is“grow or die. We have to set the agency up for what it can become in the future and I think this move really helps us do that. We see this strategic investment as giving us the fuel to explore and adopt new digital marketing and PR capabilities and to continue to scale with our clients.”



As for the kind of acquisitions the firm will be targeting, Neumeier said the focus will be on PR, marketing, and digital marketing firms that can expand Arketi's service offering. Cultural fit will be more important than geographic growth, he said.



“I think we're going to maintain fidelity to B2B technology. That's going to be our North Star, but really, we're looking for fit and expertise. So, do they instantly understand the value of what Arketi has built. We truly are integrated from the ground up, meaning we don't have people in the firm that just do PR, that just do marketing, that just do project management. Everyone plays the field.“So that means all our people are able to offer counsel on strategy.



“So we are looking for people who understanding that value and are able to see our vision and how it fits into the modern marketing methodology.”







