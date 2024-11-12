Gujarat Titans' Inaugural "Titans Rising" BGMI Tournament Crowns Champion, Sets Stage for Future Esports Initiatives

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 12th November, 2024: Gujarat Titans is thrilled to announce the successful conclusion of the first-ever "Titans Rising" BGMI tournament, held from October 6th to 27th, 2024. The tournament showcased the incredible talent and passion within the Indian BGMI community, culminating in a thrilling Grand Finale showdown on October 27th. The first ever Titans Rising champions were MOGO Esports.



In a unique gesture that bridged the gap between traditional sports and Esports, the selected players of the 2024 "Titans Rising" tournament will interact and play alongside Gujarat Titans cricket players in a special mixed-team event during the 2025 season. Marquee Esports athletes and gaming content creators like Tanmay “Sc0utOP” Singh, Deepak “Sensei” Negi and many others will be seen collaborating with Gujarat Titans for some exciting content projects in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. This initiative will not only provide a unique and rewarding experience for the winning team but also create exciting crossover content for fans of both cricket and Esports.



"Titans Rising" was designed to provide a platform for aspiring BGMI players across India to compete at the highest level. The tournament structure featured a tiered qualification system, starting with open qualifiers that were accessible to all. The overwhelming interest and reach of the tournament was evident with 2,048 teams registered for the open qualifiers. These teams battled it out with winners advancing through the pre-quarters, quarter-finals, and semi-finals. The pre-quarter finals saw the qualified teams pooled with 32 invited professional teams, raising the stakes and intensity of the competition.



Fans across the country had front-row seats to the action, as the entire tournament was broadcast live on the official Gujarat Titans YouTube channel. This broadcast generated impressive viewership metrics: 3.2 million views and 287,000 watched hours. Over 50 Million impressions and 2.1 Million engagements were recorded across GT’s YouTube and social media platforms during the tournament. These numbers underscore the significant reach and engagement of the tournament, solidifying Gujarat Titans' prominent presence within the Esports community.



A substantial prize pool of ₹2,200,000 was up for grabs, rewarding the top-performing teams and players for their skill and dedication. Beyond the team prizes, individual awards such as "Most Valuable Titan," "Man of the Maps," and "Best IGL" recognized exceptional individual contributions and further fueled the competitive spirit. Apart from these gratifying accolades, the Titans Rising tournament honoured the hustle of young and aspiring e-athletes with awards like “Rising Titans” and “Rising Titans Squad” that aim to empower those who wish to rise in ranks within the world of Esports.



On the success of the first ever Esport tournament organized by any IPL Team, Col. Arvinder Singh, COO-Gujarat Titans said, “"We’re thrilled by the success of Titans Rising and the enthusiastic response of our fans. As the first IPL franchise to enter the Esports arena, Titans Rising created a unique experience that was enjoyed by a new set of fans while providing another avenue of engagement for our existing fan base. Gujarat Titans shall continue to explore new and contemporary avenues to further enhance engagement with our fans and supporters.”



Gujarat Titans is committed to nurturing the growth of the community and creating opportunities for aspiring players. "Titans Rising" is not just a one-off event but a cornerstone of Gujarat Titans' long-term Esports strategy.







